Pakistan ex-PM Khan claims government plotted to kill him
Jon Shelton
31 minutes ago
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan told DW he believes the Pakistani government hatched a plan to kill him, although he offered no evidence. He separately urged supporters to continue to protest for early elections.
Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, told DW in an exclusive interview that the government in Islamabad was trying to kill him because he threatens its grip on power.
"They are threatened. They know elections. They cannot compete. And so their motive was to get me out of the way. They tried other ways. They tried to disqualify me, put terrorism cases on me."
Khan told DW: "The people who are threatened the most, who would want me to be eliminated, is the current government."
"The plot started two months back. They decided to bump me off by saying that a religious fanatic had killed me," he said. "The people who are threatened the most, who would want me to be eliminated, is the current government."
When pressed by DW for evidence of this plot, Khan said all he had was "circumstantial evidence" at the moment.
Separately, Khan, who was hospitalized after the attack, urged his supporters to continue marching on to Islamabad in an effort to force new elections.