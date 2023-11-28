Pakistan: Beach pollution endangers sea turtles

Nature and EnvironmentPakistanPakistan: Beach pollution endangers sea turtlesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPakistanManaf Siddique in Karachi11/28/2023November 28, 2023Thousands of sea turtles visit the beaches of southern Pakistan every year to nest and lay eggs. But they are facing a raft of threats, ranging from plastic pollution to entanglement in fishing nets.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZY2KAdvertisement