Nature and EnvironmentPakistan

Pakistan: Beach pollution endangers sea turtles

Manaf Siddique in Karachi
November 28, 2023

Thousands of sea turtles visit the beaches of southern Pakistan every year to nest and lay eggs. But they are facing a raft of threats, ranging from plastic pollution to entanglement in fishing nets.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZY2K
