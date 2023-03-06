Pakistan bans Imran Khan broadcasts

Pakistan's government hits back at Khan allegations
Why are broadcasts of Imran Khan being banned?
The development is a result of the ongoing back-and-forth between Khan and his successor, Shahbaz Sharif.
The order issued by PEMRA said that Khan was "leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers" which are "likely to disturb public peace."
Fawad Chaudhary, a member of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, told the Associated Press that the move represents the "nervousness and fear" amongst the current Shahbaz government over Khan winning the upcoming elections.
Since his ouster, Khan has faced several charges by the government.
He has been accused of money laundering, hiding assets, unlawfully selling state gifts, and raising illegal funds for his party in the United States, India, and Europe.