Over 200 dead in India train derailment

At least 207 people were killed and hundreds more injured when multiple trains collided in India's eastern state of Odisha. Rescue teams are working around the clock to rescue people trapped in the wreckage.

The accident happened in Balasore, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Odisha's state capital, Bhubaneswar.

Fears of high death toll

The chief secretary of Odisha, Pradeep Jena, said earlier in the evening at least 80 people had died and more than 850 were injured in the deadly crash.

"Our top priority now is rescuing (the passengers) and providing health support to the injured," Jena said.

Rescue teams and emergency personnel were working into the night to rescue survivors and transport the injured to hospitals.

What do we know so far?

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. local time (13:50 GMT) near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency cited officials as saying that three trains were involved in the crash.

PTI reported that the first to derail was the Bengaluru to Howrah train, which is known as the Howrah Superfast Express. Some of its carriages fell onto adjacent tracks.

Those derailed coaches collided with the Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai.

As it derailed, the Coromandel Express then hit a freight train, officials told PTI. The Hindustan Times cited officials as saying that another 600 to 700 people are still trapped.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that rescue operations were underway at the site and "all possible assistance" is being given to those affected.

Television images showed rescue teams trying to reach the survivors trapped inside mangled carriages.

In 2018, a commuter train drove through a crowd gathered on the tracks for a festival in nothern India's Amritsar city, killing at least 59 people and injuring dozens of others.

