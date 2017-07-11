Oscars: Will Smith quits film academy over Chris Rock slap

Actor Will Smith announced on Friday that he is resigning from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock.

He added that he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.

"I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,'' Smith said in the statement issued by a spokesperson on Friday.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,'' the statement said.

It added: "I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. ''

The resignation comes two days after the film academy initated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against their standards of conduct.

Rock has declined to file charges when asked by police.

What happened at the Oscars?

On Sunday,Smith strode from his front-row seat on to the stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith,

Rock — who was appearing as a presenter — joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, as he referenced the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore had shaved her head.

Smith's wife has in the past spoken about her alopecia diagnosis — a disease that leads to hair loss.

Less than an hour after the incident, Smith went on to win the best actor award for his role in "King Richard."

A day later on Monday, Smith apologized to the comedian in an instagram post saying he was "out of line."

