Oscars 2022: Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock over slap

Will Smith said in an Instagram post that he was "out of line" for assaulting Chris Rock on stage. The apology comes after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said it launched a review of the incident.
Actor Will Smith apologized on social media Monday for slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony the night prior.
In an Instagram post, Smith said his behavior at "last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."
dvv/wd (Reuters, AP)