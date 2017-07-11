Oscars 2022: Will Smith hits Chris Rock mid-ceremony

Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked Oscars presenter Chris Rock in the face after taking offense to a joke made by the latter which referenced the hairstyle of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 94th Academy Awards.

Smith, who is nominated for best actor for "King Richard," slapped Rock over a joke he made where he referenced the movie "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore had shaved her head.

Smith drops F-bomb as joke turns sour

After what appeared to be a scripted confrontation, the mood turned somber when Smith returned to his seat and shouted back: "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out, often in clumps. She publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith hold hands during the Oscars ceremony

Reports indicated that a visibly upset Smith had to be "pulled aside and comforted" by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry during a commercial break.

"Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family. Right now we're moving on with love," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, as he presented the next section.

