 Opinion: VAR threatens to spoil the show for gutsy Schalke | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Opinion: VAR threatens to spoil the show for gutsy Schalke

Schalke almost pulled off a memorable result against Manchester City, but their task was made harder by malfunctioning VAR. While it's great that the technology exists, it still must prove its reliability.

Fußball Champions League FC Schalke 04 - Manchester City (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

Schalke's star man on the night, Weston McKennie, was crestfallen at full time. A helter-skelter game that Schalke led with five minutes to go somehow ended in defeat, with factors beyond their control not helping their cause.

McKennie was outstanding and Schalke played with heart and quality, but for a long while the game's enduring narrative had appeared to be the scar VAR left on it. Play was held up to confirm Sergio Aguero's opener after it was adjudged Aymeric Laporte's aerial challenge on Mark Uth in the build-up was nothing more than clumsy. But that delay was made to look like a fleeting moment compared with the confusion that unfolded for Schalke's leveler.

Kommentarbild Da Silva Michael

Michael Da Silva

The four minutes between the ball striking Nicolas Otamendi's arm and the penalty being awarded felt like an eternity. Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande of Spain became increasingly fraught as confirmation of the penalty failed to feed through his earpiece, with Manchester City players encircling him as they tried to influence the decision.

The way it should work

By contrast, over in Madrid where Atletico were facing Juventus, a penalty call was assessed and rejected by VAR all in a matter of seconds. In fact, several key moments in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano were determined by the quick and effective use of technology, demonstrating how the technology should be referred to and a decision made within a specific time period, as seen in other sports leagues such as the NFL (National Football League).

A technical glitch was the reason given for the hold-up in Gelsenkirchen, but the two faces of VAR demonstrated once again that when the technology works, it's an asset to the game. When it doesn't, it causes havoc. The technology should have been perfected before UEFA decided to introduce it in the knockout stages of the continent's premier club competition. This is not a drill.

There is an argument that VAR should have been used to rule out Schalke's second, with Salif Sane's arm beyond the line of offside when he was hauled to the ground by Fernandinho, but the deployment of the technology at the cost of another four-minute break would have been too much to bear.

If the first half narrative was hogged by VAR, the second was all about the brilliance of Manchester City and Schalke's inability to see out what would have been a glorious result against all the odds. Schalke gave everything in a competition that continues to liberate them from their domestic trials, but VAR threatened to ruin that. For the good of the game, particularly at an elite level where the eyes of the world are watching, the technology that was introduced to bring justice must also prove its reliability.

DW recommends

Champions League: Leroy Sané shocks former club Schalke

Two late goals have handed Manchester City a 3-2 win over Schalke in the Champions League Round of 16. But Schalke can hold their heads high after a battling display saw them come within minutes of a shock victory. (20.02.2019)  

Schalke's Weston McKennie: 'I want to be the one that people remember'

Just down the road from Dortmund another American is hoping to reach the heights of Christian Pulisic. DW sat down with Schalke's Weston McKennie to find out more about the Gelsenkirchen club's American midfielder. (15.08.2017)  

Related content

Fußball Champions League FC Schalke 04 - Manchester City 2:2

Champions League: Leroy Sané haunts Schalke as City stage late comeback 20.02.2019

Two late goals have handed Manchester City a 3-2 win over Schalke in the Champions League Round of 16. But Schalke can hold their heads high after a battling display saw them come within minutes of a shock victory.

Champions League - Gruppe F - Manchester City v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Champions League: Leroy Sané returns to Schalke ready to make his mark 20.02.2019

The 23-year-old returns to boyhood team Schalke for the first time since his big-money move to Manchester City. Already a star for club and country, Leroy Sané now wants to stamp his mark on the Champions League too.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern - FC Augsburg 3:2 - David Alaba Jubel

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern close gap on Dortmund to three points 18.02.2019

Bayern Munich are now just three points off title rivals Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians produced a comeback victory over Augsburg while Dortmund failed to get past relegation candidates Nuremberg.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 