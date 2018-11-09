 Opinion: The Nazi pogroms: They just looked on | Opinion | DW | 09.11.2018

Opinion

Opinion: The Nazi pogroms: They just looked on

Eighty years after the Kristallnacht pogrom, every German can ask: How did my family react at the time? DW's Felix Steiner takes a personal look at how his family experienced the Night of Broken Glass.

Burnt-out synagogue in Gernsbach (Hauptstaatsarchiv Stuttgart)

My father was a walking encyclopedia of local history. And he could tell a really exciting story. Everything I know about the region I grew up in and my origins comes from him.

Among other things, he told me several times about his experiences on November 10, 1938 — in the southwestern German town of Gernsbach where I grew up, the nationwide Kristallnacht pogrom didn't take place on the evening of November 9, but during the early afternoon of the next day.

Felix Steiner

DW's Felix Steiner

At the time, my father was in first grade at school, and when lessons were over, the children were advised by their teacher to take detours on their way home to avoid the synagogue and houses where Jews lived, because it could be dangerous there.

Of course, my father and his friends, as typical 6 or 7-year-olds, treated this kindly meant piece of advice from their teacher as a direct invitation to find out what could be so dangerous in their provincial backwater in the middle of the day.

They came upon a burning synagogue that the fire brigade wasn't dealing with and encountered smashed shop windows and wrecked Jewish-owned shops. And they saw with their own eyes how the entire contents of an apartment belonging to a Jewish family were thrown onto the street from the second-floor windows.

Franz Steiner 1938 (Private photo)

My father, Franz Steiner, on his first day of school in 1938

What were my grandparents thinking?

The things that went on back then in this little town with its barely 30 Jewish residents have now been thoroughly documented for all to read. But what I would like to ask my father once more is this: How did my grandparents react to the account given to them by their eldest son about what had happened in broad daylight in the town center?

Did they try to explain to him something that now seems inexplicable? Did they comment on the fact that barely 300 meters from our house, the door was kicked open on women and children   — the Jewish men had already been arrested in the early hours of November 10 and transported to the concentration camp in Dachau on a special train — and all the furnishings smashed to pieces?  

Jewish shops being destroyed (Stadtarchiv Gernsbach)

Jewish businesses in Gernsbach were damaged or destroyed

If I am completely honest with myself, I don't really want to find out. And I don't need to ask, because I basically know the answers. No — my grandparents weren't staunch Nazis; I know that for sure. But like millions of other Germans, they looked the other way and remained silent. Parents of four small children rarely make good material for heroes or martyrs.

And they had known that the concentration camp in Dachau existed and what happened there ever since the mayor and several Social Democrat councillors were arrested over the course of several weeks in 1933. Anyway, it was about the Jews — as Catholics, what did we have to do with them? Should we take risks because of them?

Read more: What the Nazis stole from Jewish synagogues during the 1938 pogrom

Jews began to be systematically excluded and deprived of their rights well before November 1938. Just a few weeks after Hitler took power, "Don't buy from Jews" was first smeared on the display windows of Jewish shop-owners; Jewish public servants were fired and doctors, lawyers and journalists banned from working. Then there were the Nuremberg Race Laws, expropriations and much more.

But November 9-10, 1938, was the transition to open terrorism in full view of the entire population.

And my family was among those to look on without saying anything. That is something that unsettles me and makes me ashamed — even 80 years on.

  • Destroyed synagogue in Chemnitz (picture alliance)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What happened on November 9-10, 1938?

    Anti-Semitic mobs, led by SA paramilitaries, went on rampages throughout Nazi Germany. Synagogues like this one in the eastern city of Chemnitz and other Jewish-owned property were destroyed. Jews were subject to public humiliation and arrested, and at least 91 and probably more were killed.

  • Synagogue burning in Berlin (Getty Images)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What's in a name?

    The nationwide street violence against German Jews is known by a variety of names. Berliners called it Kristallnacht, from which the English Night of Broken Glass is derived. Nowadays in German it's also common to speak of the "pogrom night" or the "November pogroms."

  • Herschel Seibel Grynszpan (picture-alliance/Imagno/Schostal Archiv)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What was the official reason the pogrom?

    The event that provided the excuse for the violence was the murder of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath in Paris by a teenage Polish Jew named Herschel Grynszpan. Ironically he wasn't executed for the crime. No one knows whether he survived the Third Reich or died in a concentration camp.

  • Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels (dpa/everettcollection)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    How did the violence start?

    After vom Rath's death, Adolf Hitler gave Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels oral permission to launch the pogrom. Violence had already broken out in some places. The SS were instructed to allow "only such measures as do not entail any danger to German lives and property."

  • Looted Jewish business in Magdeburg (Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1970-083-42/CC-BY-SA)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    Was the violence an expression of popular anger?

    No, that was the just official Nazi party line, but no one believed it. Constant references to "operations" and "measures" clearly indicate that the violence was an act of state. It is unclear what ordinary Germans thought of the mayhem. There is evidence of popular disapproval, but the fact that the couple in the left of this picture appear to be laughing also speaks volumes.

  • Jews wearing the star of David and Nazi officers in the streets of Berlin

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What did the Nazis hope to gain from the violence?

    In line with their racist ideology, the Nazis wanted to intimidate Jews into voluntarily leaving Germany. To this end, Jews were often paraded through the streets and humiliated as in this image. Their persecutors were also motivated by economic interests. Jews fleeing the Third Reich were charged extortionate "emigration levies" and their property was often confiscated.

  • Destroyed synagogue in Berlin

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    Did the pogrom serve its purpose?

    After such massive violence, German Jews could be under no illusions about the Nazis' intentions, and those who could left. But such naked aggression played badly in the foreign press and offended many Germans' desire for order, so further anti-Jewish measures took more bureaucratic forms such the requirement that Jews wear visible yellow Stars of David on their clothing.

  • Damaged Jewish-owned business in Berlin (AP)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What was the immediate aftermath?

    After the pogroms, the Nazi leadership instituted a whole raft of anti-Jewish measures, including a levy to help pay for the damage of November 9-10, 1939. The second most powerful man in the Third Reich at the time, Hermann Göring, famously remarked, "I would not want to be a Jew in Germany."

  • Burning synagogue on Kristallnacht (picture alliance/akg-images)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What is the Kristallnacht's place in history?

    In 1938, the beginning of what became known as the Holocaust was still two years away. But there is an obvious line of continuity from the pogrom to the mass murder of European Jews, in which the Nazi leadership would continue to develop and intensify their anti-Semitic hatred. In the words of one contemporary historian, the pogrom was a "prelude to genocide."

    Author: Jefferson Chase


