Opinion: The misinterpretation of 'America First' Oscars

Too white and too male: That was the central accusation in the run-up to this year's Oscar ceremony. The Oscars do not honor enough female directors and scriptwriters, nor enough filmmakers of color, the critique went.

One can agree with that. The criticism can also be substantiated with facts and figures. But isn't it high time to dig deeper to get to the root of the problem with the Oscars?

Let's take a quick look back: The Oscars were first held in 1929, when films were still largely silent. It was a different period. Powerful studio managers ruled Hollywood. The medium was still relatively young, but it had already entered its first crisis by the end of the 1920s. People were not going to the movie theaters.

An award had to be created — one that would put cinema back in the spotlight. It took intense marketing, press work and a festive gala, but the concept worked. The Oscars turned out to be a success story. It didn't happen that first year, but soon enough the Oscar ceremony, with all its trimmings, developed into a powerful driving force for the entire industry.

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars 'Parasite' wins big South Korean director Bong Joon-ho was the big winner of the 92nd Academy Awards, and not only because he won best director and best original screenplay for "Parasite," his dark social satire. The film was a global hit, and this success was reflected at the Oscars, where it won best film, making it the first non-English language film in Oscars history to take home the top award.

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars On behalf of South Korean cinema Over the past several years, South Korean cinema has gained international prominence and popularity. "Parasite" director Bong accepted his four Oscars on behalf of the broader South Korean film industry. Along with best director, original screenplay and overall film, "Parasite" also took home best international feature film, for a total of four statuettes.

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars A favorite female The favorites in the best actor and actress categories ended up becoming the night's winners. Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing the title role in the film "Judy." In the drama she plays legendary American entertainer Judy Garland during the last years of her life.

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars A predictable win As predicted by numerous critics, Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for his memorable performance of a mentally ill man who goes on a violent rampage in the film "Joker." A dedicated actor, Phoenix reportedly lost 52 pounds (23 kilos) to play the role. The actor had already taken home several awards for his role in the film, so his Oscar win surprised few.

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars A legal role American actress Laura Dern received the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role. She played a shrewd lawyer in the divorce drama "Marriage Story," produced by Netflix and directed by Noah Baumbach. The actress had received two prior Oscar nominations, but this was the first time she took home the famous gold statue.

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars A first for a Hollywood darling The award for best male actor in a supporting role went to Brad Pitt, who played a stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Pitt had received four prior acting nominations, but it was the first such Oscar win for the star. He previously took home an award for his production role on 2014's best-picture winner, "12 Years a Slave."

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars 'Parasite' tops 'Joker' The Academy Awards were full of surprises this year, as the four most-nominated films (with 41 nods between them) took home a total of only seven awards in the end. "Parasite" was the evening's dominating film. "Joker," which had 11 nominations, won best film music, composed by Hildur Gudnadottir, along with best actor.

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars A win for Sir Elton John Pop star Elton John won in the category best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again." The lauded musician shared the award with lyricist Bernie Taupin. Together they wrote the song for the film "Rocketman," about the life of Elton John.

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars Oft-nominated cinematographer World War I drama "1917" did not do as well as expected in the run-up to the big awards. Although it had 10 nominations, it won in only three categories. One of those wins was given to Roger Deakins for best cinematography. His camera work placed viewers in the center of the film's action. Deakins is no stranger to the academy; he's been nominated 15 times for an Oscar and won once before.

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars A US film on Chinese manufacturing The documentary "American Factory" explores the lives of employees working at a Chinese automotive company in the Midwest US state of Ohio. The film's directors, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (pictured at front), were delighted to win best documentary film. It was also the first film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's film production company, Higher Ground Productions. Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)



Awards were given to films that had previously run in US cinemas, which meant nothing other than American films. European cinema, not to mention that of other continents, had a hard time in the US. The Oscars were a national film prize. They were intended to strengthen the domestic film market. It worked — and basically nothing much has changed in this respect to this day.

Except for the fact that the entire world has changed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the trade organization behind the awards, became aware of this at some point. In 1948 a special achievement prize was introduced for non-English-language films from abroad that had been released in the US. This particular Oscar was renamed "best foreign-language film" in 1957.

A US prize

As of 2020, the prize is called "best international feature film." Five films are usually nominated, which means the entire film world is supposed to be represented in just this one category. On the flip side, however, this means that the Oscars are still national film awards. There is nothing objectionable about that; other countries do the exact same thing.

The only difference is the Oscars are enormously influential thanks to their financial strength, the glamour of the red carpet and the dominance of Hollywood films all over the world. Many people consider the Oscars to be the film world's most important prizes. But they are "America First" awards. In no way do they reflect global cinema, whereas the Cannes or Venice film festival awards do.

DW's Jochen Kürten

Artistically, the Oscars are misinterpreted and hopelessly overrated. That's why it's pointless to overload them with all sorts of lofty goals: that more women should be nominated; that more attention should be given to African American filmmakers; that every US demographic group should be honored. Those are the demands.

European Film Awards can do more!

Europeans, to name only this continent, should be self-confident enough to design their own film award ceremony in such a way that it reflects the diversity of languages and peoples. The European Film Awards, which began in 1988, make this possible — and are actually doing it.

But European media, even the open-minded and critical outlets, tend to gaze spellbound at Hollywood. Who will win this year? Who will wear what on the red carpet? What possibly critical comment on world events will be made at the gala? Will climate change be addressed? And so on ...

The team behind the South Korean dark comedy 'Parasite' celebrated its best-picture win at the 2020 Oscars

So, ladies and gentlemen, the Oscars are a perfectly styled show. It is beautiful to watch, a place where stars meet. It also pays tribute to good US films. But it is not a festival of international cinema. It is not a suitable forum for socially relevant debates. Nor should it be taken too seriously when it comes to women's rights and those of minorities. There are other, more important forums for that.

The Oscars ceremony is a show, a setting for glitzy fashion, gossip and tabloids. This is not changed by the fact that this year Parasite, a South Korean comedy, garnered the best film award — the first non-English-language film to do so in Oscar history. If the Oscars aim to become truly international film awards, they would have to radically rethink their categories. Then they could also be approached with socially relevant demands. Otherwise, the Oscars will remain what they are: commercial US film awards with a whole lot of razzle-dazzle.