Opinion: The DFB is responsible for Germany’s failings, not Özil

As Germany's World Cup preparations were in full swing, the country's Football Association (DFB), exposed the slogan of this year's campaign: #ZSMMN, a hashtag abbreviation of the German word for together. The aftermath of Die Mannschaft's group stage exit, however, shows that the country's football governing body is anything but that.

In an interview with broadsheet Welt, Germany's General Manager Oliver Bierhoff has recently said that Germany should have considered dropping Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil from the squad. Now, the president of the DFB Reinhard Grindel, gave an interview to bi-weekly kicker, saying that Özil has "disappointed many of the fans” by not talking publicly about his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mesut Özil. Singled out for Germany's disastrous World Cup campaign

One of those fans, Markus Stillger, wrote an open letter to the DFB after Germany's exit, in which the "Friends of the Germany national team” member argued that Grindel should have intervened by forcing coach Joachim Löw's hand to leave Özil — born in Gelsenkirchen to a family of Turkish heritage — out of Germany's World Cup squad, "with all the multicultural diversity and the fuss about being against racism,” Stillger writes, in a letter that was published by public broadcaster MDR.

One would expect that in such an atmosphere, the system's heads will look to protect their own player, that has been blatantly singled out by the both parts of the media and far-right politicians. Instead, things have only become worse.

Instead, Grindel chose to keep the issue burning by publicly criticizing Özil for not talking about his meeting with Erdogan.

At times when everyone's looking for someone to blame for Germany's premature exit, Grindel — a former journalist and politician — should have known exactly what such quotes would cause. In the current political situation in Germany, such remarks about a player that has been put in the center of debate partly thanks to far-right politicians that call for a "real national team,” Grindel's words were counterproductive to say the least.

This is hardly how a good leader manages a crisis. Grindel could have said that Germany is in this together, that solutions will be found, that putting the blame on one player is the wrong thing to do. The fact that the DFB chief chose to go with the flow shows more than anything how the entire system is influenced by its head.

Together, they said before the tournament, only for two of the DFB's top people to single out a player once it all went wrong. Going after a player that is suffering racist attacks from far-right politicians and social media users hardly represents the spirit of "together.”

There were many calls for coach Löw's head after Germany's disastrous World Cup performance. Maybe it's time to start talking about an overhaul at the top of the pyramid.