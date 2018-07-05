 Oliver Bierhoff admits DFB mishandled Erdogan affair | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Oliver Bierhoff admits DFB mishandled Erdogan affair

Germany's general manager has conceded that the DFB could have handled the affair surrounding two players of Turkish origin better. Oliver Bierhoff said that they may have underestimated the effect of the problem.

WM2018 - Südkorea - Deutschland: Oliver Bierhof und Mesut Oezil (picture-alliance/ULMER/M. Ulmer)

In an interview published in the Friday edition of the national broadsheet Welt, German national team GM Olivier Bierhoff admitted that he and his staff at the German Football Association (DFB) had failed to contain the controversy surrounding Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan prior to the football World Cup. 

The two German-born players of Turkish descent met and were photographed alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London just two days before national team coach Joachim Löw was to unveil his provisional squad for the World Cup in Russia. Most disturbing to some, was that the signed Manchester City jersey presented by Gündogan to Erdogan included the words: "With great respect for my president." It also came as Erdogan was running for re-election, and his AK party was quick to get photos of the meeting out on social media.

In light of the backlash that quickly followed, Gündogan issued a statement in which he stressed that his loyalties were with the German national team. 

"It was not our intention to make a political statement with our photo, and even less so to campaign for his election. As Germany internationals, we are committed to the values of the DFB and are aware of our responsibilities," he said.

He later used an interview with Germany's ARD public television to try to smooth things over. Özil on the other hand, still hasn't commented on the meeting, and both players were jeered by some German fans at two pre-World Cup friendlies. Both were part of the German team that was eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage.  

Impact underestimated

In Friday's Welt interview, Bierhoff said that then DFB could have done things better. He said that a number of players had said that they believed the DFB had underestimated the impact of the affair. 

"I believe that the team wasn't so bothered about the fact that Mesut and Ilkay were in the photos. But the (media) debate just wouldn't stop. In hindsight, I would have tried to deal with this issue in a more decisive manner," he said. 

Bierhoff also said that while DFB officials had spoken with both players, it had "never forced any national team player to do anything," instead choosing to try to convince them of the wisdom of a desired action. 

Özil never offered an explanation, and was even allowed to skip the otherwise compulsory media day at the pre-World Cup training camp in Austria. In the Welt interview, Bierhoff said that as a result, he and his staff should have seriously considered leaving him out of the final squad for Russia. 

At the same time, he noted that Gündogan had also been jeered by some fans, despite his efforts to explain himself.

pfd/ng (SID, KNA)

DW recommends

Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan criticized for Erdogan meeting

Germany players Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan have been criticized for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both are of Turkish heritage, but chose to represent Germany in international football. (14.05.2018)  

Ilkay Gündogan 'privileged' to have grown up in Germany

Ilkay Gündogan faced widespread criticism after a recent photo op with the Turkish president. The Germany midfielder has described suggestions that he "doesn't live by German values" as a "heavy blow." (06.06.2018)  

Gündogan, Özil meet German president after Erdogan controversy

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with two German football players with Turkish roots who have been at the center of a political row for posing for pictures with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (20.05.2018)  

Related content

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Deutschland verliert gegen Südkorea - Enttäuschung - Gomez und Hummels

World Cup 2018: How Germany's players rated in Russia 28.06.2018

Joachim Löw used all but one of his outfield options as he struggled to fit the pieces of his World Cup puzzle together. Few enhanced their reputations but here's how the coach and his players rated in Russia.

Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe E Brasilien - Schweiz Neymar

Favorites struggling to impose themselves at World Cup 2018 20.06.2018

Spain's reliance on a lucky goal to edge past Iran continued a pattern of labored displays from the pre-World Cup favorites. With the odd exception, the top teams have not been firing on all cylinders. DW takes a look.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Deutschland vs. Südkorea

Social media reacts to Germany's shock World Cup 2018 exit 27.06.2018

In one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, champions Germany will depart Russia 2018 after just three group stage games. The world of social media was as surprised as anyone, here are some of the reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 