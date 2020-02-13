Opinion: Steinmeier defends democracy, 75 years after Dresden bombing

Any speech commemorating the horrific bombing of Dresden in February 1945 is a high-wire act. The firestorm that scarred the Saxon city on the banks of the Elbe has been repeatedly instrumentalized by various groups over the years — first the Nazis, then the East German government and today the neo-Nazis and those who remain stuck in the past.

Read more: Dresden marks WWII bombing in far-right stronghold

Often, such opportunistic misuse has ended in an absurd argument over the number of people that died in the attack. The Nazis, for instance, mendaciously claimed that several hundred thousand people were killed. Yet, since German reunification, the fight has mainly been over the question of whether the tragedy should be remembered as an isolated event, or whether the memory of victims would be better served when viewed in the larger historical context of the war.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier was well aware of the scrutiny his words would be subjected to when he wrote his speech. The German president not only mastered the task of presenting context, he also delivered a very timely speech that openly addressed the origins of the war and the destruction that followed. In fact, the word Dresden didn't even come up until he was three long paragraphs into his address. Instead, Steinmeier began by speaking about the German invasion of Poland and the ensuing violence that was unleashed across Europe.

Watch video 00:53 Steinmeier: 'It was Germans who started this horrendous war'

Defending democracy

The president did not, however, relativize Dresden's suffering at any point during his speech. In fact, he did quite the opposite. He painted a visceral picture of that night with stark words — describing the howling drone of bombers, the blood-red sky, the fire that sucked the oxygen out of the city's streets.

But he also spoke of other cities across Germany and Europe: Hamburg and Würzburg, Naples and Genoa, Warsaw and Coventry. Steinmeier ended that portion of his speech with a clear statement: "Those who today seek to weigh the number of dead in Dresden against the dead of Auschwitz, who seek to downplay German misdeeds, who distort historic facts although they know better, it is those people that we, as democrats, must stand up to."

Read more: Commemorating the legacy of the WWII bombing of Dresden

With the words, "we, as democrats," Steinmeier also made it clear that he is well aware that some German politicians choose to deny the country's Nazi past, and he drew a clear distinction between them and himself. He also drew an altogether new interpretation of the role of the German president. Historically, the role of president has been to remain neutral — reflecting, summarizing and moderating the myriad opinions held by the country's populous. But now is not the time for such neutrality.

The bombing of Dresden Bombing raids Two hundred and forty-five British Avro Lancaster bombers set course from England to Dresden, in eastern Germany, on February 13, 1945. At 9:45 p.m sirens wailed through the frosty night air, and horror rained down on the city.

The bombing of Dresden Total war The Allies dropped about 250 firebombs, 3,000 demolition bombs and 400,000 incendiary bombs on Dresden, thus destroying the baroque city of 630,000 inhabitants.

The bombing of Dresden A city on fire Within 23 minutes the city was covered by a carpet of bombs. The historic center burnt to the ground. A second wave of British bombers and a US attack the following day with more than 300 bombs razed large portions of the city. About 25,000 people died.

The bombing of Dresden Women clean up the rubble The Dresden Cathedral, one of the largest Catholic churches in Saxony, was badly destroyed during the attack. It was built at almost the same time as the world-famous Protestant Church of our Lady, or Frauenkirche, which is located just 300 meters (1,000 feet) away. After the bombing, women removed the rubble while the men were off at war.

The bombing of Dresden Memorial for the destroyed city Dresden's baroque Frauenkirche collapsed following the bombardment. The church stood in ruins in the city center until 1993 as a reminder of the destruction of war. Then it was rebuilt with public funds and donations. A British blacksmith, whose father had participated in the bombing attack as a pilot, rebuilt the tower cross to the original.

The bombing of Dresden Landmark in new splendor From 1994 to 2005, the Frauenkirche was rebuilt, thanks largely to donations from all over the world. The total construction costs amounted to €180 million, two-thirds of which were donated. The baroque quarter around the 91-meter church has experienced a revival as a new tourist destination in Saxony's state capital.

The bombing of Dresden A baroque beauty Today Dresden is once again considered one of the most beautiful cities in Germany. With its baroque facades and picturesque location on the Elbe River, the city attracts tourists from Europe and beyond. Nearly 550,000 people call the city home.

The bombing of Dresden Debate about memory In the extremist scene, the anniversary of Dresden's bombing has been used for propaganda purposes. Phrases such as "holocaust by bombing" present Germans as the victims while glossing over the country's war guilt. For years, neo-Nazis have marched through the streets on February 13 with torches and banners. Confrontations between neo-Nazis and counterdemonstrators are frequent.

The bombing of Dresden The 75th anniversary Conflicts are expected this year. Right-wing extremist groups, the nationalist Alternative for Germany party and initiatives such as Dresden Nazifrei (Nazi-Free Dresden) have all registered protests. About 11,000 demonstrators are likely to join the annual human chain against neo-Nazis. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will speak at the central commemoration event at the Palace of Culture. Author: Peter Hille, Helena Kaschel



Steinmeier even dared to go a step further, addressing the resurgence of anti-Semitism and xenophobia: "When elected parliamentarians mock the institution in which they serve, they are attempting to destroy democracy from within." Right-wing populists in the Bundestag and state parliaments will know full well who he is talking about. And yes, all of that has its rightful place in a speech marking the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Dresden.

Steinmeier also spoke of the one thing that should unite all Germans: the Basic Law, the foundation of Germany's democracy. "Let us protect the dignity of every human, also here in Dresden," he said, referring to the rights of every person, not just every German.

Steinmeier will have no problem living with criticism of his speech from the far right; it won't be the first time he's faced it. But it's more comforting than ever to know the president clearly sees himself as a defender of living democracy. A democracy not solely defined by laws, regulations and parliamentary rules, but rather by insights, clear positions and historical responsibility. A clear majority of Germans share Steinmeier's views. And it's good that he has raised his voice in their defense.

Watch video 03:25 Share Dresden bombing: A survivor looks back Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XhXO Dresden bombing: A survivor looks back

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.