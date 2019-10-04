 Opinion: Everyone′s a loser at the World Athletics Championships in Qatar | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.10.2019

Sports

Opinion: Everyone's a loser at the World Athletics Championships in Qatar

No atmosphere, collapsing athletes, environmental catastrophe: the World Championships in Qatar offer worrying signs ahead of World Cup 2022. They also show how sport has been corrupted by money, says DW's Joscha Weber.

Katar | Leichtathletik Weltmeisterschaften in Doha 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

Professional athletes have to be able to cope with a lot. They earn a living through their performances and every necessary step must be taken in order to maintain them. They train in heat, cold, rain, snow or hail. They sacrifice everything in order to achieve their goals.

We are talking about a small, select elite who are used to a bit of pain and suffering, and accept such things without complaint. Therefore, if concerns are raised by those in this particular position, they must be taken seriously.

French decathlete Kevin Mayer labeled these World Championships a "disaster". Belarusian runner Volha Mazuronak finds the behavior of the IAAF "disrespectful". Retired German discus thrower Robert Harting has called conditions in Qatar "abnormal". Italian marathon runner Sara Dossena spoke of her "terrible" experience after collapsing mid-race. 

DW's Joscha Weber

DW's Joscha Weber

To award the World Athletics Championships to Qatar was a mistake. One that came with more than its fair share of warnings. Ahead of the championships, experts had spoken of the heat and its potential affects on the athletes, but hardly anyone at the IAAF was interested. While athletes collapsed at the marathon and were driven away in wheelchairs, the organizers tried to prevent cameramen from filming it. These pictures should be seen by the world. IAAF president Sebastian Coe merely promised to provide more water - what a farce. 

Environment matters

Now to the environmental issues. Cold air is blown into the Khalifa Stadium with elaborate technology — and, through a huge hole in the roof, new air is constantly added from outside. The CO2 footprint of the Doha championships is likely to be the largest of any athletics competition in history. 

The sad thing is, hardly anyone is interested in the spectacle anyway. Half of the stands are covered with colourful banners. Most of the visible seats are empty.  According to media reports, Qatar even paid construction workers to go to the stadium just to make them seem more full. 

Katar Doha | IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 - Tribüne (picture-alliance/empics/M. Egerton)

"Is there really going to be a World Cup here?," asks British Olympic champion Denise Lewis, and rightly so. The fact that Dahlan Al Hamad, Deputy World Cup Coordinator, promised "it will always be full" before the start of the athletics championships shows how brazenly Qatar is trying to paint itself in the best public light, regardless of whether it can back it up.

The politically questionable country has been trying for years to market itself through sport. Arenas have been built, training centers opened, competitions hosted and athletes naturalized. All with the aim of making Qatar more recognizable to a global audience. Of course, sports competitions should also be held in the Arab world; it is a legitimate goal to bring the world of sport into one's own country. But if only one USP can be offered by a potential host nation (money), sport has a problem.

Sport sells its soul to the highest bidder

If athletes are required to swallow heat pills to avoid collapsing mid-race, if stadiums remain empty, if human rights are trampled underfoot in the construction of arenas, then sport itself must shoulder the guilt. More precisely, the officials who awarded the championships to Qatar, despite other bids offering far more from a sporting angle.

But Qatar apparently offered more money than, for example, Eugene, USA or Barcelona. The fact that the then-IAAF President Lamine Diack is now under house arrest provides no comfort to those forced to compete in sweltering conditions. 

Heat has been a major issue for athletes in Qatar (REUTERS/I. A. Omari )

Heat has been a major issue for athletes in Qatar

These championships are merely one of many examples of how sport is selling its soul. Another will, of course, be the 2022 World Cup. Qatar will host and what we are currently seeing in Doha is a bitter taster ahead of what is to come. The Emir of Qatar is already said to be plotting an Olympic bid.

The dilemma is that international sports federations have long been functioning according to market economy rules. The major events should above all bring growth and income. Everything else is secondary.

Javelin thrower Johannes Vetter has a proposition: he suggests that events like the World Athletics Championships should be awarded "not only in favor of money", but also on the opinion of the athletes themselves. It's an interesting idea. With more participation and more transparency in the award procedure of mega-events, sport would have many less worries.

  • Leichtathletik-WM Doha 2019 | Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce

    After Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100-meter sprint at the Athletics World Championships in Doha, she celebrated her victory with son Zyon. "It was a long journey," the Jamaican sprinter said of the time it took for her to get back into shape – not only physically but also mentally.

  • Leichtathletik-WM Doha 2019 | Allyson Felix (picture-alliance/abaca/Emy)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Allyson Felix

    Allyson Felix won a record 12th world title and her first since becoming a mother last November, as part of the US team that took the 4x400 meters mixed relay in Doha. After she became pregnant, the six-time Olympic champion got into a dispute with her then-sponsor Nike, which had offered her a 70-percent pay cut as she was forced to take a break from the sport. Felix now has a different sponsor.

  • Wimbledon 2019 Serena Williams (Reuters/H. McKay)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Serena Williams

    According to her own account, the birth by C-section of daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1, 2017, almost cost the then 36-year-old her life. Since returning to the tennis court following a 13-month break, Williams has reached four Grand Slam finals but hasn’t won any of them.

  • Margaret Smith Court (Imago/ZumaPress/Keystone)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Margaret Court

    Margaret Court had a much easier time of it. The 24-time Grand Slam winner, whose record Serena Williams continues to chase, had three children during her playing career, only retiring from the game after she'd become pregnant four a fourth time.

  • Marit Bjoergen mit ihrem Sohn Marius (picture-alliance/NTB Scanpix/T. Bendiksby)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Marit Björgen

    In June 2015 Marit Björgen announced that she was pregnant and would sit out the following World Cup season – with the goal of returning for the 2017 Nordic World Ski Championships in Lahti. After the birth of her son Marius, the Norwegian record world champion went on to win four titles at the 2017 Worlds and a year later she followed this up with two Olympic gold medals in Pyeongchang.

  • FINA Schwimmen WM 2011 | Therese Alshammar (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Mayama)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Therese Alshammar

    When the Swedish swimmer put her career on hold due to pregnancy in 2013 she had already won numerous World and European Championship titles, plus three Olympic medals – none of which was gold. Alshammar hasn’t been at the top level since returning to the pool, but she did take part in her sixth Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, when she was Sweden's flag-bearer.

  • Darja Domratschewa und Ole Einar Björndalen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Darya Domracheva

    Only four months after the birth of her daughter, the star biathlete won the silver medal at the World Championships. The Belarusian followed this success up with several World Cup victories, Olympic silver in the pursuit in 2018 and relay gold. In 2018, Domracheva called time on her career. She now coaches China’s national biathlon team long with her husband Ole Einar Björndalen (pictured).

  • Olympische Spiele Londond 2012 | Kristin Armstrong mit ihrem Sohn (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Li Ga)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Kristin Armstrong

    US cyclist Kristin Armstrong’s son Lucas looks about as happy as his mother after she won Olympic gold in the time trial at the 2012 Games in London. In doing so, she defended the title she had won in Beijing four years earlier. In Rio in 2016, she made it three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the race against the clock.

  • Isabell Werth mit geballter Siegerfaust (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Isabell Werth

    Isabell Werth gave birth to son Frederick 10 years ago and now he can say that his mother is the most successful dressage rider in the world, having won six Olympic gold medals, four Olympic silver medals, nine World Championship titles and 20 European championship titles. That’s not to mention several national titles.

  • Heike Drechsler Barcelona (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Heike Drechsler

    By the time her son Toni was born in 1989, Heike Drechsler had already won gold medals for East Germany in the long jump at both the World and European Championships. She’d also won gold in the 200 meters at the European Championships. After giving birth, she won Olympic gold for Germany in the long jump in Barcelona in 1992 and Sydney eight years later.

  • US Open Tennis - Finale | Kim Clijsters und ihre Tochter Jada (picture-alliance/abaca/Cameleon/C. Dubreuil)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Kim Clijsters

    Soon successful tennis mother Kim Clijsters will be back on the WTA tour. The Belgian knows a thing or two about comebacks: In 2007 she retired at the age of 23. In 2009 she gave birth to a daughter before resuming her career and winning three Grand Slam tournaments. She retired for a second time in 2012. Now a mother of three, she has announced another comeback for 2020.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


