Opinion: Divided States of America

In a landmark 1973 decision, the US Supreme Court ruled that the constitution guarantees abortion rights in all US states. Known as Roe v. Wade, after the case that led to the ruling, the verdict struck down many abortion restrictions set by US states.

On Friday US Supreme Court justices overturned this ruling. It is once more the prerogative of states to decide on the legality of abortions. About 20 of them are now expected to ban the practice, some even in cases of rape. Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota have already gone ahead and outlawed abortions.

DW's Carolina Chimoy

Some 50 years ago, the Supreme Court was a different place, where political worldviews played a far less important role in shaping verdicts. Back then, there was a greater sense of responsibility for keeping the country together. Those were the golden days: The US was known for its modern, liberal reforms; it was an exemplary western country. But all this now lies in ruin. We are witnessing a historic turning point.

The first domino has fallen

One of the biggest symbols of the US culture wars is the question over the legality of abortions. During his tenure, former President Donald Trump appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices, thereby strengthening the court's conservative majority and further politicizing it.

The Supreme Court's historic move to overturn Roe v. Wade this Friday has further deepened the gulf that divides US society: we will see both political camps protesting. Women who want to get an abortion will have travel to states where this remains possible. Those who lack the money to go may resort instead to self-induced abortion, which increases the risk of medical complications or death.

The Supreme Court could go on to pass yet more divisive rulings, which Justice Clarence Thomas suggested in his concurrent opinion on the judgement. It may choose to undo the right to same-sex marriage, which has sparked controversy in many US states.

All this marks a historic turning point, with consequences that are difficult to foresee. It comes at a time when the US should strive for unity amid the foreign policy challenge presented by Russia's war on Ukraine. With an increasingly polarized society, the US cannot lead the western world.

The United States of America have become the Divided States of America. Liberal America is in decline. We are instead witnessing the victory of America's conservatives and evangelicals, who have scrapped women's right to self-determination. And we are witnessing the Supreme Court increasingly taking on the role of a political decision-making body.

US mid-term elections?

Overturning Roe v. Wade could also, however, motivate many more US citizens to cast their ballots in the November mid-term elections, in which turnout is predicted to be low and the Republicans are tipped to take back both houses of Congress.

The court ruling may jolt US citizens from their political apathy and produce an unexpected election result. This could even help strengthen Democratic President Joe Biden — a development even former President Trump reportedly deems possible.

This article was originally published in German.