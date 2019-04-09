 Opinion: An anti-Semite in the Chancellery? Emil Nolde must go! | Arts | DW | 10.04.2019

Arts

Opinion: An anti-Semite in the Chancellery? Emil Nolde must go!

He was a Nazi sympathizer and a Jew hater — that's what researchers discovered about painter Emil Nolde. Nevertheless, his paintings hung in the German Chancellor's office until recently. Stefan Dege wonders why.

  • Merkel standing in front of a painting with a wave (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Emil Nolde, the German expressionist 'degenerate' painter with Nazi convictions

    'Breaker' in the chancellor's office

    The 1936 painting "Breaker" hung in Chancellor Angela Merkel's study until recently. Showing a breaking wave under a sky that is painted blood red, the painting was on loan from the Berlin State Museums, which had requested its return to be included in an exhibition about Nolde's work in Berlin. Afterward, it will not return to the Chancellery, the result of the painter's troubled biography.

  • Nolde's oil painting Paradise Lost features a couple naked in a garden with a lion in the background, from 1921 (Nolde Stiftung Seebüll/Fotowerkstatt Elke Walford)

    Emil Nolde, the German expressionist 'degenerate' painter with Nazi convictions

    'Paradise Lost' (1921)

    Emil Nolde (1867-1956) is regarded as one of the most famous painters of German expressionism. Nolde's expressive use of color is one his trademarks. His bright watercolors in particular have drawn in many followers and continue to attract art enthusiasts. On the art market, Nolde's works are in demand and sell for high prices. This 1921 painting by Nolde is titled "Paradise Lost."

  • A painting titled Herrin und Fremdling or Mistress and Stranger by Emil Nolde. The date of the painting is unknown but it is believed to have been painted before 1938. (Nolde Stiftung Seebüll/Dirk Dunkelberg)

    Emil Nolde, the German expressionist 'degenerate' painter with Nazi convictions

    A change in story

    Emil Nolde had more works confiscated and displayed as "degenerate art" under the Nazis than any other artist. But Nolde was a opportunist, creating his own narrative. Before 1945, he saw himself as misjudged and persecuted by Jews. However, after the war, he presented himself as a victim of the Nazi regime. Researchers are uncovering his biographical inconsistencies.

  • A black and white portrait of Emil Nolde in 1952 (picture alliance/akg-images)

    Emil Nolde, the German expressionist 'degenerate' painter with Nazi convictions

    Not an artist of the Nazi state

    Although Emil Nolde wasn't one, he would have liked to become an official state artist for the Nazis. According to art historians, Nolde was an anti-Semite, committed to the Third Reich, who joined the National Socialist Association of Northern Schleswig in 1934 at the age of 67. He even wrote a plan to remove Jews from the country.

  • Joseph Goebbels at the exhibition Degenerate Art in Berlin (Zentralarchiv - Staatliche Museen zu Berlin)

    Emil Nolde, the German expressionist 'degenerate' painter with Nazi convictions

    The painter and the Nazi system

    Joseph Goebbels, confidant of Hitler and minister of propaganda for the Third Reich, is shown here visiting the "Degenerate Art Exhibition" in Berlin in 1938. The show displayed banned pieces that had been removed from museums, including the confiscated works of painter Emil Nolde. This deeply affected the artist. But, as new research shows, he remained staunchly committed to the Nazi ideology.

  • The Sinner - a painting of a woman and three man against a yellow background by Emil Nolde from 1926 (Nolde Stiftung Seebüll/Staatliche Museen zu Berlin)

    Emil Nolde, the German expressionist 'degenerate' painter with Nazi convictions

    'The Sinner' (1926)

    The art of anti-Semitic artist Emil Nolde no longer has a place in the German Chancellery. The work of another expressionist, Karl Schmidt-Rottluff, is set to be displayed in Merkel's study. In an office that welcomes foreign heads of state in which Germany is keen to show its best side, what can be taken from the art that hangs on its walls? This painting by Nolde is called "The Sinner".

  • The Nolde Foundation in Seebüll (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/G. Franz)

    Emil Nolde, the German expressionist 'degenerate' painter with Nazi convictions

    Opening the Nolde archive in Seebüll

    The Nolde Foundation in Seebüll occupies the space where the artist once lived and worked from 1930 until his death in 1956. Every year, thousands of Nolde fans visit the museum exploring his life and work. It was not until the opening of the Nolde archive in 2013 that the foundation brought controversial new insights about Nolde's biography to light.

  • Portrait of Emil Nolde in Munich in January/February 1937 (Nolde Stiftung Seebüll)

    Emil Nolde, the German expressionist 'degenerate' painter with Nazi convictions

    Can you separate the art from the artist?

    In Berlin in 2019, the exhibitions "A German Legend. Emil Nolde and the Nazi Regime" at the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum and "Escape into Art? The Brücke Painters in the Nazi Period" at the Brücke Museum aim to question the myth surrounding Nolde. Whether or not the works can be separated from the artist is a heated point of discussion.

    Author: Stefan Dege (tl)


The Chancellery could have known already: As early as 2013, historian Bernhard Fulda and art historian Aya Soika presented the results of their research, which led to a major Emil Nolde exhibition at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt.

Their bottom line: The expressionist artist sugar-coated his biography. Though his own works were indeed defamed by the Nazis as "degenerate," the painter nevertheless remained a fervent supporter of National Socialism, he offered to serve as a state artist for the Nazis, and drew up his own "de-Jewification plan." All this will be shown in a spectacular Nolde show, which opens in Berlin on Friday.

Read more: Why Merkel had an expressionist's works removed from the Chancellery

A lack of finesse

The Emil Nolde myth of the Nazis' victim has been wavering for some time now. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her office will have to wrestle with accusations of bad timing and a lack of sensitivity. After all, it was only when a museum requested a loan that they returned Nolde's paintings  without comment.

Dege Stefan

DW culture editor Stefan Dege

Official photos from several years ago in the German republic's political power hub show the German head of government in conversation with then US Secretary of State John Kerry — in front of Nolde's painting Breaker from 1936.

Can an artist like Emil Nolde represent Germany in the year 2019? Which art can hang in a place where statespeople from all over the world pass by?

In Nolde's case, it's hardly about renouncing a politically unpopular artist   the case is more complex. But these are questions that require a social debate. In addition, it should also be clarified who determines the selection of art in spaces that represent the state: Museum experts? Bureaucrats? The parliament? The respective incumbents?

The Nolde case comes at a delicate moment in cultural policy. Set to open at the end this year, the Is Berlin's Humboldt Forum shying away from colonial history? in Berlin is a world-class museum, a prestigious project by Monika Grütters, Minister of State for Culture. But with its collection of ethnological exhibits, it is also caught up in Germany's debates on colonial history.

And, as Nolde shows, the Nazi past is far from forgotten. Every new case of looted art also shows the  importance of provenance research. Whether as a result of lacking political will or money, this process hasn't been established in a binding and comprehensive way yet. Many museums are out on their own.

Read more: Nazi-looted art: Why are restitutions still the exception?

Can art and the artist's disposition be separated?

Emil Nolde may have been a Nazi supporter and anti-Semite. But what does that mean for his art? One may still find his works beautiful   his glowing marsh and sea landscapes under a wildly stormy sky, as well as his biblical scenes and especially his enchantingly watercolors of flowers. But in the office of the German Chancellor?

