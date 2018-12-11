Opinion: A reality check for Indian PM Narendra Modi

The latest state election results have shocked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party headed by PM Modi. Still it won't be an easy walk for the opposition Congress party in next year's general election, says DW's Mahesh Jha.
Democracy is a humbling experience. While the outcome of five state elections is shocking for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is at the same time humbling for all political groups, including the country's main opposition, the Congress party.
The Congress party has definitely received a big boost in the recent state elections. Although it lost in Telangana and Mizoram states to regional parties, the victory in three crucial states has somewhat revived India's founding party, now headed by Rahul Gandhi.
The myth of Modi's invincibility
Since the BJP's comfortable victory in the 2014 parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented himself as an "invincible leader" of the country. But the myth of invincibility is starting to wear off.
After giving a tough fight to the BJP in Modi's home state Gujarat earlier this year, the Congress has now dislodged the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan states. The 48-year-old Gandhi should now be considered a serious challenger to PM Modi in the next year's general election.
Read more: Sonia Gandhi retires as son Rahul takes over India's National Congress party
Although India's oldest party has been successful in defeating the BJP in three states that send 63 lawmakers to parliament, it has still not provided a new alternative to the Indian people.
The BJP had been in power for 15 years in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states. The voters were already dissatisfied with the government's performance there. Rajasthan's voters, on the other hand, are known for punishing the ruling party. But Gandhi's party has not demonstrated how it would be different from Modi's BJP.
With every state election in the past few years, the number of voters has steadily grown in India. The credit for this goes to the election commission and non-governmental organizations that have taken initiatives to mobilize the masses. The measures have resulted in an increased participation of women and youth in the country's politics. Although all major parties have highlighted women and youth issues in their manifestos, they have mostly failed to give women and youth more representation in state elections.
Therefore, the latest election results demonstrate that every political party needs to do a lot of work before next year's polls.
Read more: Modi's BJP forms government in key Indian state
Lessons for all
The BJP must realize that its religious agenda has failed to give the party a boost. It must also understand that slamming opposition parties and campaigning for a "Congress-free India" cannot guarantee another term for Modi. The incumbent government needs to deliver on its promise of rapid development and more jobs for the unemployed youth.
Read more: Angry, distressed farmers march to India's parliament
For the Congress, which is trying to regain its political relevance, the lesson is loud and clear – only a democratic party with a large membership base can garner sustained support from the voters. Although Rahul Gandhi is growing in stature, he will still need support from smaller political parties next year. At the same time, smaller regional parties need to put up a united fight against the BJP for their survival. Dalit leader Mayawati has taken lead in this regard and has lent support to the Congress to form governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
For now, the Congress party has every reason to rejoice. In previous years, it lost power in almost all states, except Punjab. The recent victories have definitely swung the momentum in Congress' favor.
Indian PM Narendra Modi's BJP emerged as the biggest winner in the Karnataka state election, but its poll victory was marred by questions over who has the right to form the government. Vasudevan Sridharan reports. (17.05.2018)
India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to retain its hold on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, despite a closely-fought contest and spirited campaign by the opposition Congress party. (18.12.2017)
The ascent of populism is a problem not just in the West, but also in Asian nations like India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been whipping up populist sentiment for electoral gains. (13.12.2017)
Thousands of desperate farmers across India have gathered in the heart of the capital to protest against the continued state of agrarian distress. Farmers' discontent poses a challenge to PM Modi's government. (30.11.2018)