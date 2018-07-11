 Opel reported to have manipulated diesel car exhaust emissions | News | DW | 14.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Opel reported to have manipulated diesel car exhaust emissions

According to a media report, automaker Opel is being investigated for manipulating vehicle emissions on about 60,000 cars worldwide. It is the first time the company has been named since Dieselgate broke in 2015.

Exhaust pipes on a car

Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has been testing the Opel vehicles in recent months, according to a Bild on Sonntag report to be published in the Sunday newspaper.

According to the report, the KBA found indications that Opel has manipulated exhaust emissions in some diesel vehicles and that nitrogen oxide emissions were more than 10 times higher than permitted. 

Worldwide, about 60,000 cars are affected, including diesel versions of the Cascada, Insignia and Zafira models. Some 10,000 of the cars were made in Germany.

Opel badge on a car

Opel is a subsidiary of the French automaker Groupe PSA

Current production of the cars is not affected, according to the report.

The KBA inspectors are reported to have found reliable information indicating that on some cars, for technically unexplained reasons, emissions control devices had been switched off while certain vehicles were driven.

Opel has two weeks to respond to the findings. An Opel spokesman on Friday evening said the carmaker could not comment on "open procedures which were started more than two years ago."

The KBA also made no comment on the newspaper's report. In a statement on Friday, the company said it had not received a notice from the KBA.

The automaker has been a subsidiary of French automaker Groupe PSA since August 2017. It had previously been owned by US automaker General Motors since 1929.

In its statement, Opel said: "We would like to remind you that Opel in December 2015 had already identified potential for improvement and started a technology initiative for more transparency, credibility and efficiency for the benefit of customers."


Watch video 02:27
Now live
02:27 mins.

What will remain of Opel at Eisenach?

Dieselgate: a long-running scandal

Opel joining the ranks of other carmakers that have been accused of manipulating emissions levels in diesel cars. The scandal broke in 2015 when Volkswagen admitted it had installed illegal software in millions of diesel cars worldwide.

Exhaust pipes on a car

Several automakers are caught up in the Dieselgate emissions scandal

The software reduced nitrogen oxide emissions in standardized tests but not in normal operation on the roads. 

Many of the cases concerning the diesel scandal are continuing. Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler was arrested in June as part of an investigation into suspected fraud and false advertising, and for an alleged role in helping to bring cars with illegal software to Europe.

In the United States, criminal charges were brought against VW former-CEO Martin Winterkorn over the emissions. He is unlikely to face charges because Germany does not extradite nationals to non-EU states. He resigned from his position at VW shortly after the Dieselgate scandal was made public.

Since 2015, VW has set aside $30 billion (€25.6 billion) to cover fines, vehicle refits and lawsuits.

Watch video 01:23
Now live
01:23 mins.

Former VW CEO indictment raises questions about management role in Dieselgate

jm/sms (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Volkswagen loses bid to block investigators

German carmaker Volkswagen has lost a legal challenge to prevent prosecutors from examining unpublished documents about its pollution scandal. The files in question had been seized from a US law firm. (06.07.2018)  

VW ordered to pay €1 billion fine for Dieselgate in Germany

Public prosecutors have ordered the auto giant to pay for falsifying their vehicles' emissions test results. VW has said it "accepts responsibility" and will pay the fine without contesting it. (13.06.2018)  

BMW searched over suspicious emissions software

German public prosecutors have searched BMW premises at the carmaker's Munich headquarters and in Austria, investigating suspected defeat devices capable of manipulating exhaust emissions. (20.03.2018)  

Bram Schot appointed interim chief of Audi, after arrest of CEO

The German premium carmaker has moved rapidly to fill the gap left by chief executive Rupert Stadler, who was detained on Monday in connection with his role in Audi's emissions-cheating scandal in the US and Europe. (18.06.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

What will remain of Opel at Eisenach?  

Former VW CEO indictment raises questions about management role in Dieselgate  

Related content

Symbolbild VW Dieselgate

Germans worried about never-ending emissions-cheating scandal 12.06.2018

German politicians and business leaders are increasingly worried about the long-term impact of the domestic carmakers' emissions-cheating scam. Dieselgate doesn't look like it's going to die down anytime soon.

Deutschland IAA 2017 Frankfurt

Frankfurt show shines electric light on auto futures 12.09.2017

Automakers at the Frankfurt car show, IAA, have been highlighting their e-auto credentials and distancing themselves from Dieselgate. But how will this impact the European car industry and its 12.6 million employees?

Mercedes Schriftzug Bluetec

Daimler rejects emissions cheating as Germany launches probe 14.07.2017

The German premium carmaker has renewed a claim that it doesn't use illegal software to artificially lower the emissions in some of its diesel vehicles, as German authorities are taking a closer look into Daimler cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 