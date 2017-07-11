Online retailer removes 'Camp Auschwitz' T-shirt after Capitol riots

Online retailer Etsy apologized on Monday after a shirt with the slogan "Camp Auschwitz" was found for sale on its website.

It emerged that a man wore the design during last week's riot at the US Capitol.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said the slogan was "disrespectful to the memory of all victims of Auschwitz" in a tweet.

Etsy took down the design, as well as the shop that listed the item. In a tweet, Etsy said they were "aggressively monitoring and removing items like these that violate our policies. Thank you @AuschwitzMuseum for bringing it to our attention."

In turn, the museum thanked Etsy for the "quick reaction."

In an email to Reuters, a spokesman for the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum said there were several other companies that were selling products that invoked the Holocaust.

"We believe that selling and making profit from items with such reference to the Auschwitz camp — a place of enormous human suffering caused by a hateful ideology…is simply not acceptable," said Pawel Sawicki, a spokesman for the memorial.

Watch video 00:46 Schwarzenegger: 'Wednesday was the day of broken glass right here in the US'

Holocaust survivor Marian Turski said he was "disgusted that anyone would want to make money off of this."

More than 1 million people, primarily Jews, were killed during the Holocaust at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II. Several million people were killed in the Holocaust across Europe.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Author: Kristin Zeier



Etsy is a shop that allows users to sell handmade arts and crafts, as well as vintage items.

Reuters contributed to this report