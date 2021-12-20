Omicron dashes Bethlehem's hopes of Christmas pilgrims

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
With Israel having closed its borders to most foreigners, Bethlehem's residents are getting ready for a muted holiday season.
Christmas in Bethlehem is usually a festive and colorful season. This year, festivities in the Palestinian town are set to return — but the COVID pandemic is still casting a shadow on the celebrations.
The British artist sold his triptych, "Mediterranean sea view 2017," at a Sotheby’s auction to raise money for a Bethlehem hospital. It is one of several Banksy works evoking the consequences of conflict in the region.
Five European powers called on Israel to "cease its policy of settlement expansion" across the West Bank. Over 500 settlement homes are slated to be built in the territory.
