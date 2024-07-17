  1. Skip to content
GirlZOffMute – Gambia: Can Muslim teens be models?

Jane Nyingi
July 17, 2024

Where does Islam stand on girls who want to be models? In Gambia, a conservative country with a Muslim majority, a 10-year-old Adama Sillah is gracing the runway while dreaming of a future as a supermodel. She spoke to GirlZOffMute reporter Lena E. Igweanyiba. What message do you have for Adama Sillah? #GIrlZOffMute #DWAfrica #77Percent

https://p.dw.com/p/4iQ2r

Editor: Jane Nyingi
Producer: Sankulle Janko

Teen reporter: Lena E. Igweanyiba

Video Editor: Martha Torres Rodriguez

