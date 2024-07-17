GirlZOffMute – Gambia: Can Muslim teens be models?

Jane Nyingi

07/17/2024 July 17, 2024

Where does Islam stand on girls who want to be models? In Gambia, a conservative country with a Muslim majority, a 10-year-old Adama Sillah is gracing the runway while dreaming of a future as a supermodel. She spoke to GirlZOffMute reporter Lena E. Igweanyiba. What message do you have for Adama Sillah? #GIrlZOffMute #DWAfrica #77Percent