Germany's Chancellor will kick off a fight for his political future. Olaf Scholz faces a vote of confidence in parliament. If he lose, voters will go to the polls in a general election on February 23. For almost three years, Scholz has been dealing with division inside his three-party coalition -- made up of center-left, environmentalist, and pro-business lawmakers - which collapsed last month.