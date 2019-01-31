Oh, sweet sexism!

Who would dare complain when a colleague comes to work with a swag of sweets and chocolates from an international sweets and snacks fair?

Well, okay,… I would.

Perhaps "complain" is the wrong word.

Ask a northerner in England to say the F-word and it'll sound like "pook"

But when I saw a packet of "Beyond Time" Crème Brûle, among hot snacks from Mexico in the office this morning I felt a bout of "gut journalism" coming on — no facts, all feeling.

Was it possible, I wondered, that sweets, cakes, and snacks could be sexist? Was it a coincidence that the chocolate whips atop of those bite-sized nibbles intentionally resembled… well, nipples? In a box of cream Brûle, with a Sophia Loren-like lady on the front? And the harp? I may be a man (read: animal that thinks of sex seven times a minute), but as legendary comedian Larry David says in Curb Your Enthusiasm, "I know the source of these things!" and chocolate nipples is definitely a source!

Mouth watering? Chocolate hearts and "smooth" and "thin" delights

Seriously, though, is this necessary?

A toasted coconut snacks called Pook even sports an image that unmistakably looks like a padded bra.

And the crunchy Italian snack made of burnt wheat — "grano arso"?

Separating "the wheat from the chaff" or the big bum from the chafe?

Okay, so now I'm being pubescent.

But I reckon you get the message: There's something rotten the state of the sweets industry, and it's not machines with an unconscious bias, like an artificial intelligence that's been programmed by a bunch of snotty frat boys.

No.

Men beware: This packaging is pastel, so this snack is for women only...

The bias is totally conscious.

There's a protein bar called Cheatless that's cynically marketed at women, with pastel colors on the packaging, references like "even your grandma is snacking instead of doing meals," and PR mantras like, "women want snacks after working out."

Dumb-bars: "Marzipan for men"

So do dogs. But do they care about the color of the packaging?

I can see how men might be inclined to buy marzipan in black wrappers, but men are notoriously stupid, right? (I should know — I've built a career on stupidity.)

As for the rest of the humanity, there's no need for anyone to swallow such lazy fodder.

Now give me that box of chocs. I'm famished after that rant.