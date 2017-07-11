 OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6% | News | DW | 09.03.2021

News

OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6%

Coronavirus vaccine rollouts and a huge US stimulus package have boosted economic growth expectations.

an illustration of a stock market chart

The economic global outlook for 2021 is looking brighter

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) sharply hiked its 2021 global growth forecast on Tuesday to 5.6%.

The deployment of coronavirus vaccines and a huge US stimulus program have greatly improved the world's economic prospects.

Tuesday's figure is an increase of 1.4% from the Paris-based organization's December forecast.

This is a breaking news event and will be updated

