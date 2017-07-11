OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6%

Coronavirus vaccine rollouts and a huge US stimulus package have boosted economic growth expectations.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) sharply hiked its 2021 global growth forecast on Tuesday to 5.6%.

Tuesday's figure is an increase of 1.4% from the Paris-based organization's December forecast.
