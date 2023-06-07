OECD forecasts 'long road' for global economic recovery

Economic experts have slightly raised their expectations for global economic recovery based on fresh economic data.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday presented a new outlook on growth in the world economy.

The Paris-based organisation foresaw economic expansion of 2.7%, up from 2.6% in its last report in March.

It upgraded predictions for the United States, China and the eurozone, but said that while growth had stabilized, improvement was fragile.

Economists had predicted that the outlook would remain subdued because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, inflation and concerns about energy security.

However, the OECD did point out signs of improvement in a previous report in March that forecasted growth below the long-term growth trend. They included an easing of inflation pressures and the renewed opening of China's economy after the pandemic.

At that time, the OECD upped its 2023 outlook for the global economy to 2.6% growth compared to 2.2% percent in its previous forecast in November.

Edited by: Kieran Burke