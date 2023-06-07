  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
PoliticsGlobal issues

OECD forecasts 'long road' for global economic recovery

Richard Connor
19 minutes ago

Economic experts have slightly raised their expectations for global economic recovery based on fresh economic data.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SHaP
An observer looks at cranes used to load containers on cargo ships in Hamburg
A previous OECD outlook said there would be a recovery but that it would be fragileImage: Joern Pollex/Getty Images

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday presented a new outlook on growth in the world economy.

The Paris-based organisation foresaw economic expansion of 2.7%, up from 2.6% in its last report in March.

It upgraded predictions for the United States, China and the eurozone, but said that while growth had stabilized, improvement was fragile.

Economists had predicted that the outlook would remain subdued because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, inflation and concerns about energy security.

However, the OECD did point out signs of improvement in a previous report in March that forecasted growth below the long-term growth trend. They included an easing of inflation pressures and the renewed opening of China's economy after the pandemic.

At that time, the OECD upped its 2023 outlook for the global economy to 2.6% growth compared to 2.2% percent in its previous forecast in November.

More to follow...

Edited by: Kieran Burke

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.oecd.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Residents carry their personal belongings on a flooded street, after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kyiv and Moscow trade blame for dam at UN

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The wreckage of burnt-out car is pictured, allegedly destroyed by separatist fighters

Cameroonian women win German Africa Prize for peace efforts

Cameroonian women win German Africa Prize for peace efforts

Society13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian online gamer playing on the smartphone

India's gaming industry booms, but female gamers face abuse

India's gaming industry booms, but female gamers face abuse

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Brazilian nurse Thaiana Santos smiling into the camera

Brazil's nurses in Germany: More money, less responsibility

Brazil's nurses in Germany: More money, less responsibility

Health3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tatsiana Khomich holds up a picture of Maria Kolesnikova

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Elliot Page

US: Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

US: Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

Film23 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage