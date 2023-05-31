  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkish election
Kosovo
BusinessGermany

Germany: May inflation rate drops to 6.1%

51 minutes ago

The inflation rate in Germany was slightly lower than predicted, mirroring slowing price growth in France and Spain. The ECB however warns of ongoing vulnerabilities in the eurozone.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S0sY
A shopping cart full of groceries (symbolic image)
The price of groceries remained at an above average growth for the month of May Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

German inflation fell in May partly because of lower energy costs, official data published on Wednesday showed. 

The annual inflation rate in Europe's biggest economy dropped to 6.1%, down from 7.2% in April, federal statistics office Destatis said in provisional figures. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a higher May reading of 6.4%.

According to Destatis, price increases at the consumer level have been slowing down for the third month in a row. The last time the annual inflation rate in Germany was lower was in March 2022, when it was at 5.9%. Inflation peaked late last year at around 10% and had been above 8% from August 2022 through March this year.

Government relief measures also helped in lowering energy prices down from their peaks in recent months, striving to soften the blow on consumers and businesses. However, the cost of groceries continued to rise faster than average in May compared to the year before, Destatis said.

According to the federal office of statistics, one possible explanation for reduced inflation in the services sector was the introduction of a new flat-rate monthly rail pass costing €49 (roughly $52), meaning some people were saving money on rail fares. 

ECB warns of vulnerabilities in the eurozone 

Higher interest rates to fight inflation are "testing the resilience" of eurozone households and businesses as credit conditions tighten, the European Central Bank said in a report published on Wednesday.

"As we tighten monetary policy to reduce high inflation, this can reveal vulnerabilities in the financial system," ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said in a statement accompanying the Financial Stability Review.

The ECB raised its benchmark interest rates by 3.75 percentage points since last July in an attempt to curb rapidly rising consumer prices in the 20-nation currency club. This follows almost 15 years of unprecedented rates at or near 0% in the aftermath of the financial crisis. 

The idea behind raising interest to tackle inflation is to discourage borrowing and spending by making it more expensive. But the connected risk is that if this is too effective it can stifle growth and economic activity. 

Although economic conditions have "improved somewhat" and energy prices have fallen, higher borrowing costs and tighter credit conditions are "testing the resilience of euro area firms, households and sovereigns", the twice-yearly report said.

Demand for new loans, especially mortgages, fell sharply in the first quarter of 2023, it said. However, the current "correction" in housing markets "could turn disorderly if higher mortgage rates increasingly reduce demand", the report warned.

Financial markets and investment funds were also "vulnerable to disorderly adjustments", it said, "particularly in the event of renewed recession fears".

Eurozone inflation stood at 7% in April, well above the ECB's 2% target. Another rate hike is expected in June.

los/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

SUV "Grandland X" production line

German economy enters recession amid worsening outlook

German economy enters recession amid worsening outlook

Inflation has taken a heavy toll on the German economy, with consumers spending less on items such as food and clothing. To make matters worse, the outlook for the rest of the year isn't looking much brighter.
BusinessMay 25, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz standing in front of a battle tank at an official visit

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy praises Germany's 'determination'

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A gay Ugandan man holds a pride flag

Uproar after Uganda enacts anti-gay law

Uproar after Uganda enacts anti-gay law

Human Rights22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) from Kuwait hold their documents as they queue upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay city, Metro Manila

Kuwait, Philippines ties tense over migrant workers' rights

Kuwait, Philippines ties tense over migrant workers' rights

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters outside the courthouse

German left-wing extremist Lina E. found guilty

German left-wing extremist Lina E. found guilty

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Erdogan on stage, speaking into a microphone, viewed from the crowd past several blurred, raised, waving hands

Turkey: Erdogan keeps up tough talk after election victory

Turkey: Erdogan keeps up tough talk after election victory

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrian refugees walk as they carry containers at an informal tented settlement in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon.

Lebanon: Devastating crackdown on Syrian refugees

Lebanon: Devastating crackdown on Syrian refugees

Politics23 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden holds a microchip

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

TechnologyMay 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A gigantic coal mining vehicle in La Guarija, Colombia

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Business3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage