Ângelo Semedo

10/04/2023 October 4, 2023

In this edition of Girlz Off Mute, our reporter Camila Lopes presents the social project “Clínica Jovem”. It is a pioneering idea by two young Cape Verdean nurses and activists in the city of Praia to combat early pregnancy in schools and communities. They offer free access to sexual and reproductive health services, as well as nursing care.