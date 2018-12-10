 Nuns steal $500,000 from school for gambling in Vegas | News | DW | 11.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Nuns steal $500,000 from school for gambling in Vegas

Two nuns stole money from St. James Catholic School in California to fund gambling trips to Las Vegas. The school does not want to press charges, but the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said it will be a "complaining party."

People play the pokies in Las Vegas (picture-alliance/imageBROKER)

Two Catholic school nuns in California admitted to embezzling about $500,000 (€439,700) and using the funds for travel and gambling in Las Vegas, their order said Monday.

Sisters Mary Margaret Kreuper and Lana Chang took money from tuition, fees and donations at St. James Catholic School in Torrance, south of Los Angeles.

Read more: German priest gambles away thousands in parish funds

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles said the missing funds were discovered during a routine audit and it is believed the nuns stole the money from the school over at least a decade.

"We do know that they had a pattern of going on trips. We do know they had a pattern of going to casinos, and the reality is, they used the account as their personal account," an attorney for the school told parents and alumni at a recent meeting, Californian daily newspaper The Press-Telegram reported.

Kreuper was principal at the school for 29 years until she retired earlier this year. Chang was a teacher for 20 years and also retired this year.

Watch video 02:41
Now live
02:41 mins.

Addiction and Online Betting

Archdiocese to become complaining party

The school's pastor, Monsignor Michael Meyers, said the school did not want to pursue criminal proceedings against the sisters and that no other school staff were involved in the scheme, adding that police had been alerted to the situation.

While the archdiocese initially said it would not press charges in the case, an archdiocesan spokesman told French news agency AFP on Monday that the archdiocese would become a "complaining party" in the case.

Read more: Why are casinos controversial in Japan?

The nuns allegedly got away with their crime by depositing some checks made out to the school for tuition and other fees into a different bank account than the one used by the school.

In a statement to AFP, the Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet, the nuns' order, said: "The Sisters of St. Joseph both desire and intend to make complete restitution to St. James School."

Meyers told parents in a letter dated November 28 that the nuns were cooperating with an investigation to determine the full amount of misappropriated funds.

  • Chris George at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    Cabled from head to toe

    Chris George, from YEI Technology, has wires everywhere. He is presenting PrioVR, a sensor system, which integrates the body's movement data in a computer game. The full body armor costs around $400.

  • A man holding the device in his hand.

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    The feel-good shell

    The Tao WellShell is a device that transmits information about the user's fitness to their smartphone.

  • The portable camera being shown in Las Vegas

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    Look, no cables

    According to its manufacturer, this is the first portable camera that can stream images directly to the Internet via the new mobile communications standard LTE.

  • The founder Shailendra Suman

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    Who's afraid of a power cut?

    Shailendra Suman isn't. He created an LED-bulb that has a battery integrated in it. This means that whenever there's a power cut the lights can stay on at home for up to four hours.

  • An ad from Hisense showing the flat TV screens

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    High-resolution flatscreens

    These screens have a resolution that is four times higher than HD. Unfortunately, there are no films that users can watch on them yet. But price cutters like the Chinese manufacturer Hinsense want to distribute them quickly.

  • The BMW i3 electric car

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    Magic parking

    The BMW i3 could become the first car model that has an advanced parking assistant to control the steering, accelerator and brakes.

  • The Schwinn CycleNav (Foto: rtr)

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    Show me the way

    Riders with no sense of orientation can now tell left from right using the Schwinn CycleNa, which can also be used as a smartphone when it's not on your bike. Who'd have thought it?

  • A Belkin Crock-Pot weMo Smart-Slow Cooker

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    Slow cooking with the iPhone

    US manufacturer Belkin, which is better known for its computer accessories, has created the "Crock-Pot WeMo Smart Slow Cooker." It is controlled via an app, which also allows the user to adjust the temperature.

  • A tablet user at the CES

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    An accordion for the tablet

    This external keyboard allows a user to hold a tablet and type at the same time - as long as the user is able to touch-type...

  • The data glove at the CES

    Fun and games in Las Vegas

    Digital coach

    The creator of this data glove says their product allows the user to become better a shot, be it in golf, baseball or tennis. It generates 1,000 data points per second in 3D, and makes suggestions as to how they can improve.

    Author: Rolf Wenkel / csc


DW recommends

German priest gambles away thousands in parish funds

A German priest has confessed to stealing from church tills and spending the money on a fraudulent online lottery. His bishop has ordered him to repay the full amount — more than €100,000. (19.11.2018)  

Why are casinos controversial in Japan?

The government insists casinos as part of "integrated resorts" will create jobs and attract tourists. Opponents say they will encourage gambling addiction and strengthen underworld gangs. Julian Ryall reports. (31.07.2018)  

Fun and games in Las Vegas

Las Vegas isn't just about gambling and going out - at least not during the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The event, which attracts some 150,000 people, is a major meeting place for techies. (07.01.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Addiction and Online Betting  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 