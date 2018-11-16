German priest gambles away thousands in parish funds

A Roman Catholic priest from the eastern German diocese of Magdeburg has turned himself into police, telling them he had lost €120,000 ($137,000) on what appeared to be an online gambling scam since the summer.

The 64-year-old man, who works in the parish of St. Elisabeth Ballenstedt, also confessed his misdemeanor to the head of the diocese, Bishop Gerhard Feige, who has dismissed him as leader of the parish council and made it clear that the money must be paid back.

Feige said on Sunday that the priest had to "bear the legal and canonical consequences" of his actions.

"No priest, no church employee, is allowed to steal monies meant for the parish and use them for any other purpose," Feige said.

Read more: City of Magdeburg: A green junction in central Germany

Public confession

According to a statement on the diocese's website, the priest admitted his guilt before his congregation after the Sunday service and said he would accept all consequences. The bishop was not ruling out further disciplinary steps, the diocese said.

Church authorities are discussing whether to allow the priest to continue his duties in the parish.

The priest had been head of the parish since 2010.

Read more: Sex abuse scandal in German Catholic Church sparks celibacy debate

Watch video 02:33 Now live 02:33 mins. Share Church report details abuse Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/35RGf Report details widespread sexual abuse by German priests

tj/msh (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.