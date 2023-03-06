Novak Djokovic: What his vaccination status means

Men's tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from a tournament after being denied entry to the United States. The Serbian player could miss even more grand slams due to his vaccination status.

A record-breaking 379 weeks and counting as the men's tennis world number one, but Novak Djokovic will not be able to compete at the upcoming ATP Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami.

Fresh from suffering his first loss of the year on the court, in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships to Daniil Medvedev, the top-ranked men's tennis player has suffered another loss off it. DW has the latest on the current situation involving the Serbian superstar.

What was Indian Wells' decision?

Djokovic is currently unable to enter the United States as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The Serbian, who is one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the U.S. government last month for special permission to enter the country.

On Friday, both the US Tennis Association and US Open organizers voiced support for Djokovic's request to be allowed to enter the United States.

"Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen," the US Open wrote on its official Twitter feed. "The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami."

However, with the Indian Wells ATP 1000 event due to begin next week in the California desert, tournament organisers confirmed Djokovic's withdrawal from the draw on Sunday. "World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field," read a statement on the tournament’s official Twitter account.

Djokovic would have been a heavy favorite to win his sixth Indian Wells title when the tournament kicks off on Wednesday.

What did Novak Djokovic say?

Djokovic and his team are yet to make a public statement regarding his latest withdrawal.

However, back in Febraury 2022, the Serbian admitted in interview with the BBC that he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to take a vaccine saying that it was "a price I’m willing to pay."

He did underline though that he "was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus."

Novak Djokovic had been on a 20-match winning streak before getting knocked out in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships Image: Waleed Zein/AA/picture alliance

The world number one said he believed "everybody has the right to choose or act or say or feel whatever is appropriate for them. The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Has Djokovic dealt with this before?

The men's tennis world number one's vaccination status saw him deported from Australia shortly before the 2022 Australian Open. After winning Wimbledon he also missed the US Open last year because of the travel restriction.

He returned to Australia in January, winning the 2023 Australian Open and equaling the record for most Grand Slam singles titles won with his 22nd triumph.

Florida senator Rick Scott said on Twitter that Homeland Security had rejected Djokovic's vaccine waiver request, which would have allowed him to play at Indian Wells and Miami, which runs from March 19 through to April 2.

What are COVID-19 rules in the United States?

At present, the U.S. requires foreigners entering the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 without the option of providing a negative test result as an alternative. However, the country is ending its COVID-19 emergency declaration on May 11, which will allow foreign air travelers to enter without being vaccinated.

What happens next?

Djokovic will be hoping his vaccine woes come to an end later in 2023 once the U.S. lifts restrictions on foreign travelers. The U.S. Open held annually in Queens, New York, which the Serbian has won three times most recently in 2018, begins on August 28.

