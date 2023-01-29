  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Artificial intelligence
Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge cup aloft
Novak Djokovic was emotional after winning his 22nd Grand SlamImage: Paul Crock/AFP
SportsAustralia

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open to seal 22nd Grand Slam

Jonathan Harding
12 minutes ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas proved no match for Novak Djokovic who returned to Australia to seal his 22nd Grand Slam title, drawing level with Rafa Nadal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MqFG

In just under three hours, Novak Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to win his tenthAustralian Open and reclaim the number one spot, in a victory he called " the biggest victory of my life.''

"He is the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet," his opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas said afterwards.

The Serbian, who put on a jacket emblazoned with the number 22, was visibly emotional following victory, collapsing in tears with his team and family. Last year, Djokovic was unable to compete at the competition because he was departed over his Covid vaccination stance. This year, his father was also caught posing with a man holding a Russian flag with President Vladimir Putin's face on it.

"I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I've ever played considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year," Djokovic said afterwards.

Djokovic was consistent throughout, quickly squashing any hint of a threat with remarkable accuracy and speed across the court. He finished with just 22 unforced errors, 20 fewer than his opponent.

"I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments, it's a long journey. Only my team and family know what we have been through in the last four or five weeks and this is why I'd probably say this is the biggest victory in my life considering the circumstances."

Dominant Djokovic

Djokovic has now won 10 Australian Opens - the first man ever to do so - and has an overall record of 89 wins and only 8 losses at the tournament. He has also won 28 straight games at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, the longest ever winning streak at that venue in the Open Era. The win is also Djokovic's 93rd tour title.

Djokovic has now drawn level with Rafa Nadal and Steffi Graf for 22 Grand Slam titles. Only Serena Williams has won more (23) in the Open era. The Serbian did equal one of Serena's records though. This Australian Open title is his 10th Grand Slam singles title since turning 30, the same as Serena.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Mobilized military reservists are seen during a send-off ceremony at Nakhimov Square in Sevastopol.

Are Russia's plans to reform its army realistic?

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A billboard along a busy street shows Pope Francis, as motorcyles and cars drive by

Pope Francis travels to Congo with a pious wish for peace

Pope Francis travels to Congo with a pious wish for peace

Religion5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan women carry children in the streets of Kabul

Taliban ban women from NGO work in Afghanistan

Taliban ban women from NGO work in Afghanistan

Human RightsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Desks and a green chalkboard in an empty classroom

Germany's schools are running out of teachers

Germany's schools are running out of teachers

Education3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An elderly customer reads a book as he sits near the stacks of fantasy and horror books in a bookstore

Russia bans LGBTQ-friendly content under new law

Russia bans LGBTQ-friendly content under new law

Politics42 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Arrival of Hungarian Jews in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

UAE may include Holocaust in school curriculums

UAE may include Holocaust in school curriculums

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Business4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Politics19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage