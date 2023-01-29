Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open to seal 22nd Grand Slam

Stefanos Tsitsipas proved no match for Novak Djokovic who returned to Australia to seal his 22nd Grand Slam title, drawing level with Rafa Nadal.

In just under three hours, Novak Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to win his tenthAustralian Open and reclaim the number one spot, in a victory he called " the biggest victory of my life.''

"He is the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet," his opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas said afterwards.

The Serbian, who put on a jacket emblazoned with the number 22, was visibly emotional following victory, collapsing in tears with his team and family. Last year, Djokovic was unable to compete at the competition because he was departed over his Covid vaccination stance. This year, his father was also caught posing with a man holding a Russian flag with President Vladimir Putin's face on it.

"I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I've ever played considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year," Djokovic said afterwards.

Djokovic was consistent throughout, quickly squashing any hint of a threat with remarkable accuracy and speed across the court. He finished with just 22 unforced errors, 20 fewer than his opponent.

"I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments, it's a long journey. Only my team and family know what we have been through in the last four or five weeks and this is why I'd probably say this is the biggest victory in my life considering the circumstances."

Dominant Djokovic

Djokovic has now won 10 Australian Opens - the first man ever to do so - and has an overall record of 89 wins and only 8 losses at the tournament. He has also won 28 straight games at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, the longest ever winning streak at that venue in the Open Era. The win is also Djokovic's 93rd tour title.

Djokovic has now drawn level with Rafa Nadal and Steffi Graf for 22 Grand Slam titles. Only Serena Williams has won more (23) in the Open era. The Serbian did equal one of Serena's records though. This Australian Open title is his 10th Grand Slam singles title since turning 30, the same as Serena.