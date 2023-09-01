  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
MusicGermany

Not your granddad's classical music: Tiny House Concerts

Tanya Ott
September 1, 2023

The new series from DW focuses on young and innovative musicians from the classical world and beyond.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vesu
A young man smiles at the camera while holding the scroll of a cello in front of his left eye.
Cellist Isang Enders is among the musicians playing a Tiny House ConcertImage: Danial Fischer

Among people who aren't classical music fans, the genre has a reputation for being stuffy and elitist. But those who love classical music, and who play it, know that the reality is very different: After all, it would have died out long ago if it weren't constantly being reinvigorated by new generations of young people from around the world who bring their own fresh ideas and interpretations, both to the music itself and to the institutions that promote it.

Keeping classical music fresh

The new series from DW Classical Music, "Tiny House Concert," introduces viewers to some of these young musicians ensuring that classical music stays relevant well into the 21st century.

A tiny house set on a hill in a garden, with yellow flowers in the foreground.
Steven Walter's tiny house near Bonn: a cozy location for conversation and concertsImage: Michael Staab

The location is the tiny house outside of Bonn owned by Steven Walter, who took over as director of the Beethovenfest in late 2021, and whose music career started on the cello.

He's joined at his house by Coco Elane, a multidisciplinary artist who started off playing classical viola before discovering improvisation and veering off into pop and jazz music.

Three people stand next to each other, smiling at the camera. The man on the left is holding a cello.
(L-R) Cellist Isang Enders, violist Coco Elane, and Beethovenfest director Steven WalterImage: Danial Fischer

Exploring boundaries, questioning conventions

They welcome a variety of musicians for an evening featuring down-to-earth conversations about the realities of their professional and creative lives (helped along by questions picked randomly out of a repurposed gumball machine); communal cooking of recipes chosen by the guests for their personal connection; and of course, playing music.

The guests sometimes play solo, sometimes accompanied by Steven and Coco. The pieces they have selected for the series are works that often expand the boundaries of what constitutes classical music.

Neither the hosts nor their guests regard classical music as an end onto itself, a closed system with rigid rules that must be adhered to. Rather, they see it as a means to an end, a gateway to experimentation and exploration. And they look critically at some of the established conventions in the classical world.

A red-haired, bearded man sits at a piano, looking off into the distance.
Pianist Kai Schumacher uses classical music as a starting point for musical experimentationImage: Michael Staab

Deep talk, music and humor

Pianist Danae Dörken and cellist Isang Enders talk about the tough decisions they've made to ensure they haven't had to sacrifice their well-being for the sake of a successful career.

Guitarist Kalle Kalima and pianist and composer Kai Schumacher both got their starts in other musical genres and use classical music to expand their creative expression.

And soprano Anna-Lena Elbert shows how she runs the gamut from historically accurate interpretations of Renaissance music to modern compositions using digital technology.

With well-founded specialist knowledge and musical prowess, a curiosity for the new and a healthy dose of good humor, the "Tiny House Concert" episodes are entertaining, thought-provoking and often surprising.

The series is a co-production of DW and ARD Kultur. It consists of five 26-minute episodes, which can be found on the DW Classical Music YouTube channel.

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Tiny House Concert at ARD Kultur

www.ardkultur.de

DW Classical Music

www.youtube.com

Isang Enders' website

www.isangenders.com
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A cannon is fired as Ukrainian artillery division supports soldiers in a counteroffensive

Ukraine updates: Kuleba rebukes counteroffensive critics

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People gather to watch rescue efforts at a multi-story building

Massive Johannesburg fire leaves dozens dead

Massive Johannesburg fire leaves dozens dead

CatastropheAugust 31, 202301:45 min
More from Africa

Asia

Male students are seen sitting in a classroom a university in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, sitting next to a group of empty chairs hidden behind a white screen

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

ConflictsAugust 31, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's governing coalition low in polls

Germany's economic woes fuel rise of far-right sentiment

Germany's economic woes fuel rise of far-right sentiment

PoliticsSeptember 1, 202302:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

In Niger, protesters demanding the departure of the French ambassador

Has the EU's Africa policy failed after wave of coups?

Has the EU's Africa policy failed after wave of coups?

PoliticsAugust 31, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The Nvidia logo

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

BusinessAugust 31, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage