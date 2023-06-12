  1. Skip to content
Tanya Ott

Tanya Ott has worked for DW since 1995, and has been a producer, reporter and editor for DW Culture since 2015.

Tanya was born in Massachusetts, USA to an American mother and a German father. She earned a bachelor's degree in German and Communications before moving to Berlin in 1994. Having originally aimed for a career in film, she wound up in television and online journalism, where she was eventually able to focus on the arts and culture themes she loves. She is not to be confused with the US radio journalist of the same name.

Skip next section Stories by Tanya Ott

Stories by Tanya Ott

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. She is wearing a sequined and bejeweled bodysuit. Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP

Taylor Swift named Time person of the year

Taylor Swift keeps breaking records, and has now been crowned by Time magazine. What's behind her global appeal?
MusicDecember 6, 2023
Different types and shapes of pasta layed out on display

A tribute to noodles on World Pasta Day

October 25 is World Pasta Day. Noodles are a favorite food around the globe with a huge regional diversity.
LifestyleOctober 25, 202310 images
Berlin Philharmonie by night.

Iconic concert halls: Monuments to music

The Berlin Philharmonie opened 60 years ago. It marked the beginning of a new era of modern buildings for music.
ArchitectureOctober 14, 202310 images
The ChatGPT logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the 'ChatGPT' logo

OpenAI lawsuit: US authors allege ChatGPT copyright theft

Authors like Jonathan Franzen and George R. R. Martin allege ChatGPT is fed with their copyrighted works.
LiteratureSeptember 22, 2023
A young man smiles at the camera while holding the scroll of a cello in front of his left eye.

Not your granddad's classical music: Tiny House Concerts

The new series from DW focuses on young and innovative musicians from the classical world and beyond.
MusicSeptember 1, 2023
Andy Warhol (left) and Tina Turner in 1981, sharing a slice of watermelon. Andy is looking into the camera, Tina is smiling.

How Andy Warhol revolutionized the art world

Andy Warhol would have turned 95 on August 6. His genre-defining artwork remains as popular and iconic as ever.
ArtsAugust 6, 202311 images
