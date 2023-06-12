Tanya Ott
Tanya Ott has worked for DW since 1995, and has been a producer, reporter and editor for DW Culture since 2015.
Tanya was born in Massachusetts, USA to an American mother and a German father. She earned a bachelor's degree in German and Communications before moving to Berlin in 1994. Having originally aimed for a career in film, she wound up in television and online journalism, where she was eventually able to focus on the arts and culture themes she loves. She is not to be confused with the US radio journalist of the same name.
