A mail carrier puts letters into the knothole of the more than 500-year-old "Bräutigamseiche," or "Bridegroom's Oak" in northwestern Germany. For some 100 years, the knothole has served as a dead drop for lonely hearts from all over the world. Anyone can retrieve the letters and read through them, in the hopes of finding true love. It's said more than 100 marriages have resulted from the custom.