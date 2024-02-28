Weird and wonderful mailboxes around the world
E-mail and messaging apps may have squeezed out snail mail, but they've also made it more special. These unique collection boxes make sending and receiving handwritten correspondence more charming and exciting than ever.
18th-century honor system postbox in the Galapagos Islands
Post Office Bay on Floreana Island in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, is a historic site dating back to the 18th century, when whalers erected a wooden barrel to use as a makeshift post office. Sailors would leave mail addressed with a destination, and any other seamen heading to that place would take it with them and deliver it. The system is still used today by tourist visitors to the island.
Colonial-era relic
This letterbox has quite a history! It's originally from a station along the Usambara Railway in the former colony of German East Africa, now Tanzania. After the British captured the area in 1916, the mailbox was presented to the post office in Lahore, Pakistan, by a British officer. It now adorns a historic postal train carriage displayed at the Golra Sharif Railway Museum in Pakistan.
The world's most romantic postbox
A mail carrier puts letters into the knothole of the more than 500-year-old "Bräutigamseiche," or "Bridegroom's Oak" in northwestern Germany. For some 100 years, the knothole has served as a dead drop for lonely hearts from all over the world. Anyone can retrieve the letters and read through them, in the hopes of finding true love. It's said more than 100 marriages have resulted from the custom.
Sending mail from a lake
A visitor to Dal Lake, located in a disputed Kashmir region administered by India, places postcards in a mailbox at what is claimed to be the world's only floating post office. Located on a 200-year-old houseboat, the post office dates back to 1953, when the local postal service established mobile delivery to households near the lake. It's still used today by both residents and tourists.
Underwater postbox
In 1999, to attract more visitors to the Japanese coastal town of Susami, the local postmaster installed an underwater mailbox. Divers can descend 10 meters to drop special waterproof postcards into the box. The local dive shop owner collects them and takes them to the post office to be sent on. That may seem like an unnecessary extra step, but it has made Susami a popular diving destination.
Public art serves as postbox
This piece of public art in Bratislava, Slovakia by sculptor Ladislav Sabo depicts two young women taking a break from skateboarding. But what one of the figures is resting on is actually an official Slovak Post mailbox, ready to accept ordinary cards and letters. The art and the collection box commemorate the first mailbox in the city.
Beloved tourist attraction
Among the damage caused across Taiwan in 2015 by Typhoon Soudelor, a signboard crashed onto a pair of Taipei postboxes, tilting them to one side. Bent at a jaunty angle and with features looking a bit like human faces, the mailboxes quickly became a viral sensation, with people lining up to take photos. The Taiwanese mail service even has a special postmark specifically for mail dropped in them.
Letters to E. T.
The "black mailbox" along Nevada Highway 375 (aka the "Extraterrestrial Highway") is traditionally a spot where UFO hunters meet to search the skies near Area 51. Originally the mailbox for a private citizen, it started being used by people trying to communicate with alien life. The owner eventually abandoned it to its crowdsourced fate — as a depository for messages to otherworldly visitors.
The mailbox that saved a nature preserve
More than 40 years ago, two people set up the Kindred Spirit mailbox on a remote stretch of Bird Island in North Carolina, with a communal notebook for visitors to write in. Since then, thousands of "kindred spirits" have poured out their hearts in messages left for others to read — and some of the notes helped save the island from development and ensured its status as a coastal nature reserve.
A red icon
King Charles III and Queen Camilla view a crocheted mailbox topper of a crown during a tour of the market square in Selkirk, Scotland. Handmade toppers created by private citizens have become popular additions to the United Kingdom's iconic and beloved red pillar mailboxes, often commemorating historical events or holidays.