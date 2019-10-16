Norway police shoot man who drove stolen ambulance into people

An armed man stole an ambulance and drove it into several people in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested the man after firing on the vehicle. He was not critically injured.

Police said in a post on Twitter that an elderly married couple and a mother pushing two children in a stroller had been affected by the incident. The woman and the children were taken to hospital.

Public broadcaster NRK showed video of an ambulance driving in the Torshov neighbourhood while several gunshots rang out.

Police would not confirm if it was a deliberate attack, or if anyone had been killed.

"An armed man stole an ambulance, drove away and hit some people. We got him now," the police spokesman told Reuters.

They told local news outlets they were searching for a woman in connection to the incident.

aw/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)

More to come...