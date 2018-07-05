Norway evacuates 1,300 passengers from stricken cruise ship

An operation to airlift 1,300 passengers and crew from a cruise ship adrift off the coast of Norway is underway, Norwegian emergency services said on Saturday afternoon.

The Viking Sky cruise ship sent an SOS message due to "engine problems in bad weather," southern Norway's rescue center wrote on Twitter.

What we know so far

About 100 people had been evacuated by 4:30 p.m. (1530 UTC), police said.

Several vessels and five helicopters were deployed to help rescue passengers.

Passengers were being hoisted up one by one from the deck and taken to a village just north of the town of Molde.

The wind was blowing at a speed of 38 knots, police told Norwegian newspaper VG.

The ship sent out a mayday signal after it suffered an engine failure and started drifting toward land, according to the maritime rescue service.

The ship later restarted one engine and was at anchor about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) from land in Hustadsvika Bay, between the western cities of Alesund and Trondheim, the rescue service told Reuters.

The Viking Sky cost $400 million (€353 million) to build

Lengthy rescue operation

Police chief Tor Andre Franck said: "It is dangerous to encounter engine problems in these waters which hide numerous reefs ... therefore we would prefer to have the passengers on land rather than on board the ship."

Rescue service spokesman Einar Knudsen told the Reuters news agency that rescuing all passengers "will take a long time."

New vessel: The ship was built in 2017 and belongs to Viking Ocean Cruises, part of the Viking Cruises group founded by Norwegian billionaire Torstein Hagen. According to the company website, its passenger capacity is 930.

