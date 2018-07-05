Norway evacuates 1,300 passengers from stricken cruise ship

Rescue helicopters have begun evacuating people from a cruise ship which lost engine power off the west coast of Norway. Many passengers will have to wait for hours because of an arduous one-by-one airlift.
An operation to airlift 1,300 passengers and crew from a cruise ship adrift off the coast of Norway is underway, Norwegian emergency services said on Saturday afternoon.
The Viking Sky cruise ship sent an SOS message due to "engine problems in bad weather," southern Norway's rescue center wrote on Twitter.
What we know so far
Read more: Tourist survives 10 hours in water after cruise ship fall
Lengthy rescue operation
Police chief Tor Andre Franck said: "It is dangerous to encounter engine problems in these waters which hide numerous reefs ... therefore we would prefer to have the passengers on land rather than on board the ship."
Rescue service spokesman Einar Knudsen told the Reuters news agency that rescuing all passengers "will take a long time."
New vessel: The ship was built in 2017 and belongs to Viking Ocean Cruises, part of the Viking Cruises group founded by Norwegian billionaire Torstein Hagen. According to the company website, its passenger capacity is 930.
mm/amp (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A German family received an unwelcome surprise after returning home from a family cruise to Norway. The son had used just under a half a gigabyte worth of data while at sea, and was billed more than €12,000 as a result. (14.06.2018)
From May, millions of day trippers to Italy's ancient, lagoon city will have to pay an entry fee. The price is set to double in 2020 and be used to keep the ancient islands clean. (28.02.2019)
US passengers have arrived in Havana on board a cruise ship from Miami. It is the first cruise ship in decades to depart from a US port for the communist island nation, following the thaw in diplomatic relations. (02.05.2016)
Shortly before midnight a woman fell from the Norwegian Star cruise liner into Croatian waters. But she managed to survive until rescuers found her the next morning, 10 hours later. (20.08.2018)