North Korea vows to boost nuclear arsenal at military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang is accelerating the development of the country's nuclear arsenal, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

Kim had made the remarks during a military parade Monday in Pyongyang to celebrate the founding anniversary of the North Korean armed forces.

"We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation's nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace," Kim said, according to KCNA.

"The nuclear force of the Republic must be ready to exercise its responsible mission and unique deterrence anytime," Kim told the parade, according to KCNA.

Military parade reportedly displays 'monster missile'

The military parade, which began Monday evening to mark the 90th anniversary of the armed forces, featured the North's largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), or the Hwasong-17, according to KCNA.

However, it is hard to verify the information since the North also claimed to have fired a Hwasong-17, dubbed the "monster missile," in March toward the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, raising fears that Pyongyang was once again getting ready to test full-range ICBMs.

The last time the North fired a ICBM was in 2017. But, South Korean military officials later debunked Pyongyang's claim of having fired a more powerful ICBM in March, saying the North launched the same ICBM it did in 2017.

