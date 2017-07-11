North Korea test-fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea, Seoul says

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into its eastern sea, South Korea's military said on Sunday.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, without giving any further details.

Japan's coast guard also confirmed a possible ballistic missile launch, citing information from Tokyo's Defense Ministry, and warned ships to be aware.

The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they detected signs that Pyongyang was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.

North Korea has carried out more than 30 missile tests this year.

A barrage of missile tests by Pyongyang in June had prompted the United States and South Korea to respond with tests of their own.

US aircraft carrier in South Korea for first time since 2017

The latest test comes as the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group arrived in South Korea for the two joint military exercises.

The arrival of the carrier group is part of a push to have increased US nuclear-capable assets operate in the area to deter North Korea.

South Korea's navy said that its joint training with the Americans is meant to showcase military readiness and "the firm resolve by the Korea-US alliance for the sake of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.'

US Vice President Kamala Harris was also due in the region next week.

