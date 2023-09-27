North Korea says will expel US soldier Travis King

Travis King had been held since he crossed into North Korea from the South in July.

North Korean authorities are planning to expel Travis King, the US soldier who had crossed into the country from the South in July, Pyongyang's state media reported on Wednesday.

According to the KCNA news agency, authorities finished questioning King, who had confessed to illegally entering the country because of his "ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination" in the US army.

No details were given on the planned time and date of King's release.

How did King flee to North Korea?

King, who has been a cavalry scout with the US army since 2021, was serving in South Korea as part of his rotation.

Following assault charges over a conflict with locals, King spent 47 days at a Korean detention facility, from which he was released in July, US officials confirmed.

The 23-year-old Private was set to face military disciplinary measures in Fort Bliss, Texas, but managed to escape his guards on the way back to the US.

Dressed in civilian clothes, King joined a tourist group on their trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at the North Korean border. In the village of Panmunjom, which is split between North and South Korea, he crossed the border on July 18, according to Social Media reports of other members of the tour group.

(AFP, AP, Reuters)