North Korea launches projectile towards East Sea, says Seoul

South Korea's military said it had detected an "unidentified projectile" launched by Pyongyang towards the Sea of Japan.

This launch comes just a week after North Korea fired a new hypersonic missile system, its first for the year. It is designed to attack remote targets in the Pacific ocean.

It came while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting South Korea, and was the first since Donald Trump's reelection to office.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to build his nuclear weapon collection to counter rivals South Korea and the US.

Kim's alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised further concerns in the US about its nuclear capabilities.

In November, North Korea had tested its most advanced solid fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

