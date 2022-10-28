  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
A file photo of a North Korean missile test.
A file photo of a North Korean missile test .Image: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast: Seoul

26 minutes ago

South Korea says the North has launched a ballistic missile over the Sea of Japan. Seoul has also said it believes Pyongyang is preparing to carry out a nuclear test.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ImW0

North Korea fired an "unspecified" ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Friday.

"North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the Sea of Japan.

The statement gave no further details of the launch, including how far the missile flew. 

The launch comes just four days after Pyongyang and Seoul exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid escalating military tension.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the North was preparing to conduct another nuclear test, which would be its seventh.

"It appears they have already completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test," he told parliament during a budget address.

Friday's launch is the latest in a flurry of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks. 

It also came on the last day of Seoul's annual 12-day "Hoguk'' field exercises, which also included an unspecified number of United States soldiers this year.

The South Korean and US air forces also have plans to start a large-scale training next week.

dvv/rc (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Elon Musk amid Twitter logos

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, US media reports

Business3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A member of the NGO Action Contre la Faim measures the arm circumference of an infant

Madagascar drought: Surviving on cactuses

Madagascar drought: Surviving on cactuses

Food Security7 hours ago03:35 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man in Jakarta has turned one of his old bemos into a mobile library

Jakarta's mobile librarian takes reading on the road

Jakarta's mobile librarian takes reading on the road

Society13 hours ago03:28 min
More from Asia

Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in front of a tank in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

How Germany is indirectly arming Ukraine

How Germany is indirectly arming Ukraine

Conflicts16 hours ago01:28 min
More from Germany

Europe

Türkei Istanbul | Ärzte streiken gegen Gewalttaten an Kollegen

Turkish doctors under assault

Turkish doctors under assault

Society12 hours ago04:33 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Montage of black-and-white photos of women

In Iran, men and women are 'equal' only in torture

In Iran, men and women are 'equal' only in torture

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Russian one-ruble coin lying on a one-US-dollare note

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Business12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Towels showing Luiz Inacio da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil election: What you need to know

Brazil election: What you need to know

Politics22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage