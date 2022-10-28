North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast: Seoul

South Korea says the North has launched a ballistic missile over the Sea of Japan. Seoul has also said it believes Pyongyang is preparing to carry out a nuclear test.

North Korea fired an "unspecified" ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Friday.

"North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the Sea of Japan.

The statement gave no further details of the launch, including how far the missile flew.

The launch comes just four days after Pyongyang and Seoul exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid escalating military tension.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the North was preparing to conduct another nuclear test, which would be its seventh.

"It appears they have already completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test," he told parliament during a budget address.

Friday's launch is the latest in a flurry of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks.

It also came on the last day of Seoul's annual 12-day "Hoguk'' field exercises, which also included an unspecified number of United States soldiers this year.

The South Korean and US air forces also have plans to start a large-scale training next week.

dvv/rc (AP, Reuters)