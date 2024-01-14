North Korea claims to have fired intermediate-range missile

North Korea claims the missile was not a danger to other countries in the East Asia region. The US said the launch emphasizes the "destabilizing impact" of North Korea's weapon program.

North Korea has successfully test-fired an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile, the state-run KCNA agency reported Monday.

The aim of the launch on Sunday was to examine "the gliding and maneuvering characteristics" of the warhead along with the "reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines."

KCNA claimed the launch did not jeopardize the security of neighboring countries and "had nothing to do with the regional situation."

This is a breaking news article and will be updated...

dh/wd (AFP, Reuters)