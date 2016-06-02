No freedom for victims of sexual violence in conflict

The 14-year-old Ethiopian girl we interviewed for this story did not want us to use her real name, so we have called her "Sunshine."

If Sunshine had run away from her aunt's house in northern Ethiopia — if she had been able to do so — she would have returned to find that her aunt and sister had been murdered.

"One of them said 'I will take one of you, and I will kill one' then my sister fainted," she said — visibly shaken while recounting the November 2021 ordeal to DW.

The "one of them" is a fighter loyal to the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in Ethiopia who had raided their home.

Rape as a weapon

The TPLF are rebels alleged to be involved in crimes, including murder and rape, against other ethnic groups.

Sunshine's aunt begged for their lives to be spared.

"He said 'no, I will kill you and I will take one of you'."

She recalled the exact chilling words to DW.

Tigray: War at the expense of women Hundreds of thousands on the run The civil war between the Tigray regional government and the central government of Ethiopia under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed continues to escalate. Hundreds of thousands are now on the run, living in hunger and threatened by war crimes. After the self-proclaimed Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) recaptured Tigray's regional capital Mekele, many are fleeing from the contested areas to Mekele.

Tigray: War at the expense of women Threat of famine According to the United Nations, more than 400,000 people in the region are affected by famine, while another 1.8 million people are on the brink of famine. Abiy is denying this, and has blocked deliveries of aid. UNICEF commented in August 2021: "This malnutrition crisis is taking place amid systematic destruction of the food, health, nutrition, water and sanitation infrastructure."

Tigray: War at the expense of women Scorched earth The Ethiopian army is fighting side by side with soldiers from Eritrea — targeting not only the separatist fighters, but also the civilian population of Tigray. For Prime Minister Abiy, this is a means to break resistance in the Tigray region. Reports of war crimes and massacres are piling up. Burned-out cars and destroyed houses are part of the daily picture.

Tigray: War at the expense of women Rape as a weapon A new report by Amnesty International (AI) confirms that rape and sexual violence against women are apparently being used to deliberately destabilize the situation. According to AI, soldiers from Eritrea are also heavily involved in these acts. "They talked to each other. Some of them: 'We kill her.' Some of them: 'No, no. Rape is enough for her,'" recalled the woman pictured.

Tigray: War at the expense of women Massacres and makeshift graves The bodies of fighters from both sides are everywhere. Sometimes they are buried at makeshift sites; sometimes they are dumped in rivers, or simply left on the spot. This picture shows the makeshift grave of an Ethiopian soldier.

Tigray: War at the expense of women Youth fighters Ever more young people are signing up for the resistance to oppose the combined forces of the central government and Eritrea. Many of the new TDF fighters are just teenagers. They face an unsure and possibly bloody future. Author: Sarah Klein, Claudia Dehn



The 14-year-old chose to pay the utmost price in order that her sister and aunt live.

"So, I told him to leave them, and do whatever he wants to me."

Her tone was softer as she struggled to hold back her sobs.

"I was scared I'll be killed or raped. I didn't expect to come back. I feared I'd die."

He didn't kill her.

He raped her all through the night.

426 million children living in conflict zones globally are prone to sexual-related violence

Upward trend

Sunshine is one of the 426 million children living in conflict zones globally who are prone to sexual violence.

In its Weapon of War report, Save the Children estimated that no fewer than 72 million kids like Sunshine — that's 1 in 6 — live 50 km (31 miles) or closer to conflicts where armed groups or forces have perpetrated sexual violence against children.

"The number of children at risk of sexual violence committed by conflict actors is almost ten times higher today than in 1990," the NGO stated.

Save the Children said the number of kids at risk fluctuates from year to year, but the upward trend is very clear.

"In the most recent years we also see that a bigger share of armed actors who commit sexual violence in conflict also perpetrate it against children," the report stated.

It indicated that Somalia and South Sudan are among the six countries with the highest share of children living in conflict zones with reports of sexual violence perpetrated by conflict actors against children.

Others in the global rating are Colombia, with 24% of all children in the country facing this risk, Iraq with 49% of all children at risk, Syria with 48% and Yemen at 83%.

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Fighting in the hills Tigrayan fighters are believed to have suffered defeat in the hills around Mezezo in the Amhara region in early December. They had been advancing toward the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. The fighting lasted five days, according to local eyewitnesses. People stayed indoors during heavy fighting, terrified by the sound of artillery. In the area, bodies are decaying along the road and in fields.

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Destruction in Mezezo Ayu Berhan hid in a forest for nine days in late November as Tigrayan fighters occupied her village of Mezezo, some 200 km (125 miles) northeast of Addis Ababa. The 55-year-old found her house destroyed by artillery when she returned. "[In the forest] we were hungry and thirsty. There were also children. We lost everything and when we came back to our home, we lost a place to stay," she told DW.

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Life is slowly resuming The TPLF had controlled the strategic towns of Kombolcha and Dessie for several weeks before retreating. Life in those places is slowly resuming, but there are shortages of food items, fuel and other essential items. Electricity and running water have yet to return.

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Destroyed hospital The hospital is a referral center for about 8 million people. It was used as a military hospital by both the Ethiopian army and Tigrayan fighters at separate times. Locals sad Tigrayan fighters looted it before leaving. "The medicine they didn't take, they made it unusable," said Melaku Sete, who runs the now destroyed oxygen center at Dessie hospital. The region faces a shortage of oxygen.

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Wollo University badly damaged The institution in Dessie was badly damaged by heavy artillery and looted. "It's really devastating," said Menagesha Ayele, the campus director. He attributes the damage to Tigrayan forces. "I didn’t expect it. This is the university where their children used to study for their bachelor's and master's." Eyewitnesses said soldiers from both sides of the conflict used the campus at different times.

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Aid warehouses looted In Kombolcha, dozens of warehouses used for storing international and local humanitarian aid were heavily looted. Local officials have accused Tigrayan fighters, but humanitarian sources said the community played a major part in taking food and other items. Other armed groups are also believed to have later participated in the looting.

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Mass grave in Teraf In the village of Teraf, 21 unarmed civilians and four fighters were buried in this mass grave. Teraf is located within the Oromo special zone in the Amhara region. Residents said Oromo and Tigrayan rebels targeted Amharic-speaking people, a minority in the area. Children aged 8 and 12 are said to be among the victims.

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Shot by soldiers Arabie Hassen, 17, said she was home with her mother and siblings when a fighter entered and shot at her. "It is better to die than living with this wound because it makes me suffer me a lot," Arabie told DW. Her cousin (pictured on the phone) was killed in an adjacent house on that day. Arabie's mother, Fatima, said her children still have nightmares as a result of the shooting.

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Displaced in Debre Berhan Schools in Debre Berhan, three hours by road from Addis Ababa, are now shelters for some of the hundreds of thousands of people who fled the fighting. "There's nothing to eat. There are children here... people have left their homes without anything," said Mamito Belachew, who came from Ataye. "We are told now it's peaceful there but if we go, there is nothing. The houses are burned down."

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Militias on patrol Local volunteer militias are still on the lookout for Tigrayan fighters. The militias are often farmers or civil servants with little military training. "We use this hill to watch for remaining TPLF militias, and when we find them, we will apprehend them," said Bahere Kefele, who joined a militia group in Shewa Robit. "We can't assume they've left our area. We must be alert."

Ethiopia's Amhara region scarred by conflict Shewa Robit economy shattered Shewa Robit, a town of about 50,000 people on the highway between Dessie to Addis Ababa, was occupied by Tigrayan fighters for several days. They destroyed several banks and hotels, leaving behind a shattered economy. Local officials said it could take years for the town and the region to recover from the damage. Author: Maria Gerth-Niculescu



Some 56% of Somali children in the country face this risk, as are 19% of South Sudanese kids.

For children, their age and gender play a significant role in their vulnerability.

Adolescent girls are particularly at high risk of sexual violence in conflict settings.

And the gruesome acts come with devastating consequences.

Since being raped, Sunshine often misses school for medical appointments — but also to avoid gossip and bullying.

"I prefer not to go to school; the people I used to play with then, now, when I greet them, they don't want to play with me," she revealed.

Tactical weapon

Whenever conflict erupts, sexual violence is present, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

But no statistics will ever depict the true scale of the problem, that is because conflict affects the work of police and legal authorities.

As a result, rape and sexual violence often go unreported.

Adolescent girls are particularly at high risk of sexual violence in conflict settings

Fearing for the future

The UN estimates that in conflict zones, for every one rape that is reported, between 10 and 20 rapes are not. Perpetrators can be military officers, militants, civilians or workers in displacement camps.

Esther Omam, executive director of Reach Out Cameroon told DW that conflict aggravates the phenomenon of sexual violence and births a huge uncertainty.

"As serious as the word serious means, sexual violence is growing in so large proportions, we fear for the future," she said.

Omam added that perpetrators include the military, drug addicts and men who want to satisfy their sexual urges. Instead of looking for women to marry or someone with whom to engage in a sane relationship, they prefer raping the younger girls.

Horrific ordeal

Worldwide, sexual violence is fundamentally rooted in unequal power dynamics while people of all genders and ages are victims.

Just a few streets away from Sunshine is an adult victim of the TPLF violence.

When four men came to her garden, Janet had no chance to run.

Her name is changed for her privacy.

Several women have been raped by soldiers, with many survivors hospitalized with rape injuries

"One put a gun to my ear, the other one put a gun to my ribs," Janet cried uncontrollably as she recounted her ordeal to DW.

"And they took me into my house."

Her experience seemed like a scene from a horror movie.

They picked me up and threw me down. One of them put his feet on my shoulder and burnt me. While one of them burnt me with a cigarette, another was forcing me to have sex with him."

The four men raped her for several hours.

They left her with HIV and other infections.

And a deep fear.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on A city burns Residents of Tigray's capital Mekele sift through wreckage following an airstrike by government forces on October 20. The military said it was targeting a weapons manufacturing facility operated by the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which the rebel Tigray forces have denied.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on The haze of war Smoke from a recent military airstrike billows above the streets of Mekele. Tigrayan fighters have accused the government of killing civilians, while the federal government maintains it is targeting arms depots. Locals have confirmed that at least one major industrial compound in Mekele has been destroyed.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Captured troops Ethiopian government soliders captured by Tigrayan forces sit in rows and wait to be taken to a detention center on October 22. The soldiers were paraded through the streets of Mekele in open-top trucks in a show of force following the fourth day of airstrikes on the capital.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Help on the way An Ethiopian Red Cross Society vehicle makes its way through Mekele following government airstrikes. The Red Cross has been working to provide medical treatment and basic shelter in the Tigray region. Amid a regional telecommunications blackout, the organization is also key to helping reconnect families separated by the conflict.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Rare aid A cargo plane from the aid organization Samaritan's Purse unloads supplies at Mekele Airport back in March. The flow of humanitarian aid into Tigray has since been severely disrupted, with roadblocks on key routes stopping convoys from getting through and airstrikes forcing aid flights to be aborted.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on A desperate plea Heath workers stage a protest outside the United Nations office in Mekele, condemning the deaths of patients due to severe shortages of food and medicine. Stocks of vital supplies are dwindling in the capital, with malnutrition rates among children skyrocketing. The UN recently announced it would withdraw half of its workers from Ethiopia.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on A victim of war A victim of the Togoga airstrike is treated in hospital. On June 22, the Ethiopian Air Force launched an airstrike on the Tigrayan town of Togoga on a busy market day, killing 64 civilians and injuring 184. Ambulances attempting to reach the scene were initially blocked by soldiers before another convoy made it through and brought 25 of the wounded to a hospital in Mekele.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on International protests On the other side of the world, hundreds rallied in Whitehall, London on October 19 bearing flags and slogans as they called for an end to the violence and to the aid blockade in Tigray. Many of the protesters are members of the Tigrayan, Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Anger on both sides Demonstrators in the capital Addis Ababa gathered outside the office of the UN World Food Program in September to protest the sending of aid to the Tigray region. The TPLF has been designated a terrorist group by Ethiopia's government. Officials and rights groups have also accused Tigrayan fighters of committing atrocities, including recruiting child soldiers. Author: Ineke Mules



Ugly consequences

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said there can be no winners among countless casualties in armed conflict, not least the women and girls victimized by militants who have weaponized sexual violence as a tactic of war, torture and terrorism.

"Every new wave of warfare brings with it a rising tide of human tragedy, including new waves of war's oldest, most silenced, and least-condemned crime," Pramila Patten, sexual violence in conflict special representative, said on UNFPA's site.

Conflict-related sexual violence exacts an unspeakable toll on survivors, who are most likely to be civilians and not combatants.

Ever since Janet was gang-raped by the Tigrayan fighters, she has walked on eggshells.

"If they come back and take control of the town again, I have to die — I am very scared," she told DW.

Findings reveal the culture of impunity surrounds the scourge because the perpetrators remain free.

When Janet asked the Tigrayan fighters why they were raping her, they told her that government forces had done the same in their towns to their mothers and sisters.

Men on both sides use sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Many conflict-related sexual violence go unpunished because perpetrators disappear immediately after they attack while the victims don't know who they are

War crime

The act of impunity extends beyond the borders of Ethiopia to other parts of Africa.

The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded the highest number of UN-verified incidents of conflict-related sexual violence last year, according to Pramila Patten's report.

Rape has been a crime of war since 1919. But it took almost 80 years for rape to be prosecuted for the first time.

Rwanda was the first country to prosecute rape as a mass crime after its genocide of 1994 — in which up to half a million women and children were raped, sexually mutilated or murdered.

Omam told DW many conflict related sexual violence go unpunished because perpetrators do escape, while the victims, at times, don't know who they are.

"And some who know will not say because of fear of stigma or discrimination within the communities. Or, for fear of further threats to life," she added.

Survivors are left with lasting physical and emotional scars, robbed not only of health, dignity and peace — but of justice.

Sunshine wants justice. To achieve this, she wants to become a police officer or soldier herself and get her own form of justice.

"I wish I could find him and kill him. I want him to die by my hand," the young teen said.

Perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence are no respecters of age — they rape both children and adults

Trudging on

The UNFPA said sexual violence thwarts women's participation in social, political and economic life.

But Janet is doing her best now to build a future and has started a distance learning course. She wants to set up a small business.

"I want to go to school because I didn't attend a school as a child. Now, education is good for my work; to get more knowledge and live a better life."

Other survivors of sexual violence too are trudging on and owning their voices, albeit at unquantifiable costs.

"The costs of conflict are great; the costs of conflict paid largely by women and girls are incalculable," the UNFPA stated on its website.

Watch video 03:01 Rape survivors battle trauma in Tigray

Tobore Ovuorie — a multiple award-winning investigative journalist — is the 2021 Deutsche Welle Freedom Of Speech Award recipient.

Edited by Keith Walker