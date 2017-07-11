Nintendo's Zelda game fetches 'world record' price at auction

A video game cartridge for the Nintendo classic, "The Legend of Zelda," took home a record sum when it went under the hammer on Friday, according to US auction house Heritage Auctions.

The sale comes just months after another Nintendo game set the previous record amid a boom for all things retro among video game collectors.

What was sold?

According to the Dallas-based auction house, the "Zelda" cartridge sold for a record-breaking $870,000 (€732,000).

The sealed gaming cartridge dates from 1987 and is still in its original packaging. It was produced for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) gaming console — the first console released by the company outside Japan.

The particular cartridge sold was "from one of the earliest production runs" of the game. The particular type was produced "for just a few months in late 1987" before being replaced with another variant.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Xbox Series X (2020) Microsoft remained true to the established console design tradition for its Xbox Series X. Many social media critics felt it looked uninspired, and the console was ridiculed for resembling a computer tower or even a mini-fridge, which is why it earned the nickname "Xbox Fridge."

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles PlayStation 5 (2020) With its playful curves, the PS5 looks futuristic. It also breaks with the PlayStation tradition, as it is for the first time in two colors. The reactions on social media are divided: For some, the design is a revelation, for others, the look is reminiscent of a wireless router. The following pictures in this gallery take a look back at how games consoles have developed since the late 1970s

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Atari Video Computer System (1977) The Atari VCS, also known as Atari 2600, was the first console bestseller. With games like Q*bert, Pacman and Space Invaders, the console delighted millions of gamers worldwide. The design was based on the wood veneer look popular with the era's TV sets.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Nintendo Entertainment System (1983) The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) was launched in Japan as a family computer under the name Famicom. The unremarkable grey box still has fans to this day. Manufacturer Nintendo laid the foundation for famous game series like Super Mario Bros. and Zelda. The controller was the first to introduce the control pad, which became standard for all manufacturers.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Super Nintendo Entertainment System (1990) In 1990, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) was released in Japan under the name Super Famicom, followed by the US in 1991 and Europe a year later. With its rounded corners and large buttons, the drab grey console was a robust toy for children that easily survived a tumble from a shelf without damage.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Playstation (1994) Sony's success story on the console market began with the Playstation. The sleek device was inspired by the SNES. Originally, Sony was supposed to develop a CD drive for the SNES, but Nintendo decided to go with another company. Sony built its own console and became a major competitor.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Nintendo GameCube (2001) The name says it all. The standard edition was a purple cube, the shape a reference to an object that is an inherent part of many games, the dice. The color purple was intentional, as Nintendo mainly produced video games suitable for children, selling them exclusively for Nintendo consoles.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Xbox (2002) The Xbox was the first console created by Microsoft. The company was keen to establish the Xbox brand as quickly as possible, which might explain the decision to cover the console with a large letter "X." Size mattered: The Xbox was slightly bigger and blockier than other consoles.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Xbox 360 (2005) The Xbox 360 is an example of poor design. It is not necessarily ugly, but the ventilation didn't work well. When the console overheated, the LEDs surrounding the power button turned red. Often enough, that meant the console needed to be taken to a repairshop. The infamous "Ring of Death" went down in gaming history.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Wii (2006) Nintendo's Wii was a slim, white console with a slant. At the time, the color white was the hottest color for cool, technical devices. The iPod, which had been around for several years, was also white. Controllers with motion sensors and a wrist strap were innovative features that gave people a new gaming experience.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Playstation 4 (2013) The Playstation 4 came along with a simple-looking, reserved design, but it wasn't without appeal. The glossy piano varnish surface gave it an elegant touch. Buttons, connections and drive were cleverly concealed. This console was no longer a child's toy.

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles Nintendo Switch (2017) While Sony and Microsoft continued to develop their tried and tested models, Nintendo turned to something new: enter the Switch. The device was a hybrid, half handheld, half stationary console — basically a display with connected controllers. Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (db)



"The Legend of Zelda" is the first game in the wildly popular action-adventure series. Nintendo went on to make numerous "Zelda" games, including the 2017 critically acclaimed release of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

What did the auction house say?

Eric Bradley, a spokesperson for Heritage Auctions, told news agency AFP that the cartridge was the "masterpiece" of the items sold under video game auction.

The auction house did not reveal details about the buyer.

Valarie McLeckie, a video games specialist with Heritage Auctions said although she knew the high value of the game, she was still surprised by the sale price.

"I had a lot of confidence in this game, and, yet, I still feel like the reality of today's bidding exceeded my vision of how it would play out," she said in a statement.

"Making history is never an easy thing. I'm just really proud we got to be part of this yet again"

Record-breaking video game sales

Friday's sale blew past the previous record for a video game that was set earlier this year in an auction also by Heritage Auctions.

The previous title-holder was a 1986 "Super Mario Bros" cartridge that sold for $660,000 in April.

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber The world's most successful video game franchise Super Mario is a well-known leading man among children and adults alike (above at the 2017 Gamescom fair in Cologne). Since 2005, he has had a star on the Walk of Game, a spin-off of the Walk of Fame, which can be found in a San Francisco shopping center. But the famous Hollywood sidewalk could still yet be a possibility...

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber Creator Shigeru Miyamoto The brains behind Super Mario also came up with other video game success stories like "The Legend of Zelda" and "Pimkin." After a short interlude as CEO in 2015, Miyamoto is currently Creative Fellow at Nintendo, an honorary position for the legendary game designer.

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber It all started with an ape In the 1981 arcade game "Donkey Kong," the girlfriend of an overall-wearing carpenter (Mario had a previous handyman career before becoming a plumber) is captured by a gorilla and must be saved. The game was Nintendo's breakthrough into the American market, becoming the second most-successful arcade game in the US after Pacman.

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber Mario becomes a star Mario's design was significantly influenced by graphic capabilities. A mustache was easier to portray than a mouth, and the hat spared designers the complicated work of depicting hair. Mario also wasn't always the little man's name. His previous monikers include "Mr. Video" as well as "Jumpman."

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber The dream team of Mario und Luigi Mario's brother Luigi made his appearance in the 1983 "Mario Bros." But it was only with the next game, the 1985 "Super Mario Bros" that the plumbing brothers made video game history. Today it remains one of the most successful video games of all time. It had a profound influence on the Jump'n'Run genre and inspired many future designers. It also introduced Princess Peach to the world.

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber Big screen problems TV series and a feature film followed on the heels of the console game's success, but the other mediums didn't do nearly as well. Despite famous actor Bob Hoskins in the role of Mario (above) and co-star Dennis Hopper, the 1993 "Super Mario Bros." movie flopped in cinemas. The confusing plot and the gloomy setting may have turned off viewers.

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber Mario, Mario and, once again, Mario However, the subsequent "Mario Bros." games found success, and not just in homes. The games were played on the 1990s most popular mobile console, GameBoy, as well as on the Nintendo Wii console, introduced in 2006 and complete with motion sensors. Mario also appeared in 3D and an extra Mario Kart series was developed. And as of 2016, you can find Mario games on your Smartphone, too.

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber 'It's-a-me-Mario' Everyone may have a little Mario inside of them, but there is only one true Mario voice, that of Charles Martinet. Since 1995, the US actor has lent his voice to the pudgy plumber and given him his calling-card motto. You can also hear Martinet in the Japanese version of the game. The actor can often be spotted at gaming events around the world.

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber Mario universe The number of characters in Mario's world have grown significantly over time. Yoshi, Bowser, King Buu Huu - more than 37 friends and acquaintances can be found romping around the Mario universe.

Super Mario: The super success story of a plumber The adventure continues "Super Mario Odyssey" is the latest gaming escapade. The game was designed for the new Nintendo console Switch and will be released at the end of October. In the meantime, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto is working on a new Mario theme park in Japan. It should be finished by the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. In Mario's own words, "Mamma mia!" Author: Julia Hitz



Retro video games and consoles continue to grow in popularity among collectors — with pristine and unwrapped games of particular interest.