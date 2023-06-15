  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Law and JusticeNigeria

Nigeria's president suspends anti-graft boss

35 minutes ago

Nigeria's domestic security services questioned the head of the economic and financial crimes unit head, Abdulrasheed Bawa, following his suspension.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SaQR
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, speaks after taking an oath of office in May
Tinubu, who came to power at the end of last month following a highly contested February presidential election, promised reforms to help Africa's largest economyImage: Sunday Aghaeze/Nigeria State House via AP/picture alliance

The head of Nigeria's anti-graft agency was questioned by security agents shortly after he was suspended for abuse of office by the country's new president, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday.

The country's domestic security and intelligence agency, the Department of State Services (DSS), said Abdulrasheed Bawa was "invited" to address "investigative activities concerning him."

Bawa's suspension came a week after President Tinubu suspended the country's central bank governor Godwin Emefiele.

Agency tackles Nigeria's financial crimes

Two years ago, Bawa was appointed chairman of Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to lead the fight against endemic corruption. His predecessor was ousted for alleged corruption.

The EFCC investigates and prosecutes money laundering, graft and other financial crimes, such as internet scams.

The presidency said Bawa's suspension followed "weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him," without elaborating on the charges.

In his role as the head of the commission, Bawa had found himself in the crosshairs of corruption allegations before.

He fervently denied any misconduct, often stating that "corruption is fighting back."

Nigeria remains among the lowest ranked on Transparency International's widely watched corruption perception index.

Nigeria: What are the challenges for the new president?

lo/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An artwork depicts a battle during the Maji Maji uprising

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Surgeons perform an operation

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Society19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's team photo ahead of their international friendly against Ukraine

Football: The state of Germany one year ahead of EURO 2024

Football: The state of Germany one year ahead of EURO 2024

SoccerJune 14, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Off-shore wind farm

How will the EU reach its 2040 climate targets?

How will the EU reach its 2040 climate targets?

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and JusticeJune 14, 202302:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Society17 hours ago04:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage