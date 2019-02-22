Nigeria votes — one week later than planned

Nigeria's second attempt to elect a new president started Saturday with the polls opening at 8 a.m. local time (0700 UTC). All eyes are on the nearly 120,000 polling stations to see if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has overcome logistical difficulties to deliver the required number of ballot boxes, papers and results sheets — and on time. IT specialists reconfigured some 180,000 machines needed to check biometric identity cards and allow people to vote.

The general election was postponed by a week just hours before polls were due to open on the morning of February 16 with officials blaming logistical challenges. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) accused each other of conspiring with INEC to rig the result.

President Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerians in a televised address on Friday morning to "go out and vote," promising that there would be adequate security. Buhari is running for a second term and asked Nigerians to cast aside doubt and have faith in INEC.

"Do not be afraid of rumors of violence and unrest. Our security agencies have worked diligently to ensure that adequate security measures are in place. You will be able to vote in an atmosphere of openness and peace, devoid of fear from threat or intimidation," he said.

However, just hours before polls opened, suspected Islamist insurgents attacked the northeast town of Geidam, forcing residents to flee.

#DefendYourVote

Out of a total of 73 candidates running for the presidency, former vice president Atiku Abubakar represents the biggest threat to Buhari. Abubakar, who is running for the main opposition PDP, made a similar appeal to voters through his Twitter feed on Thursday night. "This Saturday, a vote for PDP is a vote to get Nigeria working again. Come out, vote and #DefendYourVote," Abubakar said in a tweet accompanied by a video of his rallies.

The militant group Boko Haram has warned people not to vote. The group and its offshoot, Islamic State in West Africa Province, have carried out deadly sporadic raids in the northeastern Borno state. The election campaign has coincided with fresh violence in northern Nigeria, blamed on criminal gangs as well as Boko Haram jihadists. More than 200 people have died since the start of this month alone.

Workers arrange voting materials for distribution at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Kano

72.8 million voting cards

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the INEC, said that 72.8 million cards had been collected out of 84 million registered voters. Candidates need to win the most votes and at least 25 percent support in two-thirds of Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja. Many Nigerians travel from commercial centers such as Lagos to their home towns and villages to vote. Results are due from early next week.

Buhari was elected president in 2015, but many Nigerians believe he has failed to live up to his initial campaign promises which included cracking down on rampant corruption and fighting Boko Haram. For Abubakar, it is his fifth attempt at the presidency on the PDP ticket. The 72-year-old businessman-turned-politician has been implicated in a number of corruption scandals over the years.