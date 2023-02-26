Nigeria election: Results start trickling in amid delays

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving office after serving the maximum permitted two terms.
The candidate for Buhari's All Progressives Congress party is 70-year-old Bola Tinubu. He led the way comfortably in Ekiti with 201,494 votes, according to the commission.
Atiku Abubakar, 76, represents Nigeria's other traditional powerhouse the People's Democratic Party; he had secured 89,554 votes in Ekiti.
And the surprise third horse in the race, Peter Obi, of the Labour Party, who had gained traction particularly among the young, was a distant third on 11,397 votes.
However, Ekiti state represents just a tiny fraction of the almost 90 million Nigerians eligible to vote across Africa's most populous country.
The vote takes place amid Nigeria's long-running and largely stagnant campaign against militants from the Islamist group Boko Haram in the northeast, a series of high-profile kidnappings for ransom, double digit inflation and pressures on prices of core products like food and fuel, and fuel and cash shortages in the run-up to the election.