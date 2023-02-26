Nigeria election 2023: As it happened

Nigeria is holding a general election. As counting proceeds, many voters are still casting ballots in some parts of the country after the official close of polls at 13:30 GMT Saturday. Political analysts say the presidential race will be one of the most hotly contested ever.

All times given are in GMT

16:04: Nigerians are keenly awaiting the outcome of the general election as authorities tally the votes. DW's George Okachi and Zainab Mohammed, the deputy head of DW Hausa discussed the vote with political analysts Dr. Rafatu Salami in Abuja and Dr. Omoshola Deji in Lagos.

15:50: The heads of all international observation missions gathered for a post elections meeting, joined by former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta, Joyce Banda and Ernest Bai Koroma.

15:39: The Labour Party (LP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election results in some parts of Rivers State, Naija News reports. The party says in a statement that results from some of these areas were allegedly manipulated.

15:12: DW's correspondent in Port Harcourt. Muhammad Bello, says Nigerians are are frustrated that no results have been announced. In the Niger Delta, voters who were unable to cast their ballots on Saturday are facing further delays, he says.

14:26: INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu appeals to political parties and the media to use only figures released by the election commission.

13:15: DW’s Ben Shemang in Abuja reports that there is still no money at ATMs due to the cash crunch. "Many people went to their state of origin to vote. They will suffer to return to Abuja. And once they reach, there will be big queues in front of the banks, ATM’s, and fuel stations," he says.

Nigerians grapple with a lack of cash Image: Olisa Chukwumah/DW

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar runs for the office of the president Image: Afolabi Sotunde/REUTERS

12:44: Channels Television reports that police in Lagos state arrested over 20 people in connection with cases of electoral violence and vandalism.



12:24: INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu opens the collation center and briefs journalists on the procedures in tallying results. The next press briefing will take place at 17:00 GMT, he says.

11:50: DW’s Idris Uwaisu is at the National Collation Centre in Abuja. He says that although results are being uploaded on the INEC website, the paperwork containing the information have not yet been brought to the center..

Amaka Okoye on what to expect with ballot counting To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

11:29: Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy says INEC should not meddle with the election results.

Image: Burna Boy/Instagram

11.25: An INEC press briefing where preliminary results are to be released is scheduled to take place shortly, DW's Isaac Mugabi and Abuja-based correspondent Ben Shemang are discussing the election live on Facebook ahead of their departure for the briefing.

10:58: DW's Muhammad Al-Amin says the fire raging at the Monday Market in Maiduguri, the capital of northeastern Borno state, is unrelated to the elections. "Voting is completed in Borno, even after the attack by Boko Haram yesterday. Votes are being counted now," he says.

Port Harcourt is the capital of Rivers state and the fith most populous city in Nigeria Image: Bo van Wyk/IMAGO

10:16: Some voters in southern Rivers State have yet to cast their ballots following disruptions and violence on voting day Saturday, DW's Muhammad Bello says. "Here, we can say the that the election is ongoing," the Port Harcourt-based DW correspondent adds.

10:15: Election observer Joyce Banda says the heads of the National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute election observer missions are sharing their observations with their counterparts from the European Union.

10:10: Pulse Nigeria reports that INEC officials "claim they lost their password and could not upload results" to the system being used to capture voters' biometric data.

08:43: Politicians are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the results are valid.

08:30: International election observers are commenting on Nigeria.

07:41: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announces three arrests in Benin in southern Edo state.

Muhammad Bello, Muhammad Al-Amin, Isaac Mugabi, Ben Shemang and Amaka Okoye contributed to this blog.

Edited by Silja Fröhlich and Benita van Eyssen