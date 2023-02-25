Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

Nigerians are voting in a general election on Saturday. Political analysts say the presidential race will be one of the most hotly contested. Election campaigning ended with an appeal for calm.

All times given are in GMT

Keep up to date on Nigeria's 2023 election by clicking here

7:30: DW's Isaac Mugabi says a few polling stations are yet to open in the capital Abuja.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi talks to the media outside a polling station in Amatutu, before polls open. Image: Patrick Meinhardt/AFP

7:28: Polls are opening across Nigeria, where more than 93 million people are registered to vote.

Voters at a polling station in Ibadan are waiting for election officials Image: Samuel Alabi/AFP

7:14: Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission calls on voters to exercise their right to vote in a peaceful manner.

Edited by Silja Fröhlich and Benita van Eyssen