Nigeria Lagos vor Präsidentschaftswahl
Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP
PoliticsNigeria

Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

DW correspondents in Nigeria
51 minutes ago

The latest developments in Nigeria's election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ny4q

 Nigerians are voting in a general election on Saturday. Political analysts say the presidential race will be one of the most hotly contested. Election campaigning ended with an appeal for calm.

 

All times given are in GMT

Keep up to date on Nigeria's 2023 election by clicking here

 

 

7:30: DW's Isaac Mugabi says a few polling stations are yet to open in the capital Abuja.

Nigeria | Präsidentschafts- und Parlamentswahlen
Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi talks to the media outside a polling station in Amatutu, before polls open.Image: Patrick Meinhardt/AFP

7:28: Polls are opening across Nigeria, where more than 93 million people are registered to vote. 

A group of people seated on a bench
Voters at a polling station in Ibadan are waiting for election officials Image: Samuel Alabi/AFP

7:14: Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission calls on voters to exercise their right to vote in a peaceful manner.

 

 

Edited by Silja Fröhlich and Benita van Eyssen

 

 

Scholz sits with a purple wall behind him. His hands are slightly animated. He is wearing a black suit and navy tie.

Germany's Scholz in India: What's at stake?

Politics3 hours ago
Go to homepage