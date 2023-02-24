  1. Skip to content
A street vendor wears goggles in the colors of the Labour Party (LP)
Nigerians head to the polls this Saturday with high expectations of their next leaderImage: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP
PoliticsNigeria

Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

Chrispin Mwakideu
47 minutes ago

The latest developments in Nigeria's election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NvQb

With only a day to go before Nigerians go to the polls, political analysts say this will be one of the country's most hotly contested presidential elections. Political campaigns have ended with an appeal for calm.

All times given are in GMT

11:47: On Twitter Nigeria, the top trending hashtags are football and music related —  #MUNBAR and #Yourwastechallenge — with those related to the election in third and sixth spots — #UzabeNigeria and #SayNoToAPC.

10:18: Authorities announce that Nigeria's land borders will be closed throughout Saturday. "The Federal Government has directed the total closure of all Land Borders effective from 00:00 hours on Saturday 25th February, 2023 to 00:00 hours Sunday, 26th February, 2023,"  Nigeria's Comptroller General Jere Idris says.

A motorcyclist carrying cans filled with gasoline
Nigeria has closed all its borders, including the 1,500 kilometer border with NigerImage: BOUREIMA HAMA/AFP

9:50Premium Times reports that the presidential candidate of the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused elements from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of seeking to foment violence in some states.

Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar speaks during a campaign rally
Opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar has warned of plans to scuttle the electionImage: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

9:26: The head of the AU Election Observer Mission, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, calls for strong solidarity with Nigeria during Saturday's elections.

 

8:56: Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan appeals to fellow citizens to be peaceful during the election period.

DW's Isaac Mugabi says the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed to journalists in Abuja that some 87 million voters will be eligible to cast their ballots. According to INEC, Nigeria has 93,469,008 registered voters, 37 million of whom are aged 18-34.

What do Nigerians want from the presidential election?

Edited by Benita van Eyssen

Atiku Abubakar warns of potential of violence in Nigeria's election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to incite unrest in a few states in order to pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into postponing Saturday's election, according to PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.
www.premiumtimesng.com
