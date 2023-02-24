Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

With only a day to go before Nigerians go to the polls, political analysts say this will be one of the country's most hotly contested presidential elections. Political campaigns have ended with an appeal for calm.

All times given are in GMT

11:47: On Twitter Nigeria, the top trending hashtags are football and music related — #MUNBAR and #Yourwastechallenge — with those related to the election in third and sixth spots — #UzabeNigeria and #SayNoToAPC.

10:18: Authorities announce that Nigeria's land borders will be closed throughout Saturday. "The Federal Government has directed the total closure of all Land Borders effective from 00:00 hours on Saturday 25th February, 2023 to 00:00 hours Sunday, 26th February, 2023," Nigeria's Comptroller General Jere Idris says.

Nigeria has closed all its borders, including the 1,500 kilometer border with Niger Image: BOUREIMA HAMA/AFP

9:50: Premium Times reports that the presidential candidate of the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused elements from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of seeking to foment violence in some states.

Opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar has warned of plans to scuttle the election Image: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

9:26: The head of the AU Election Observer Mission, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, calls for strong solidarity with Nigeria during Saturday's elections.

8:56: Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan appeals to fellow citizens to be peaceful during the election period.

DW's Isaac Mugabi says the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed to journalists in Abuja that some 87 million voters will be eligible to cast their ballots. According to INEC, Nigeria has 93,469,008 registered voters, 37 million of whom are aged 18-34.

What do Nigerians want from the presidential election? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by Benita van Eyssen